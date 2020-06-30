Ker & Downey Africa Launches Tanzania Private Jet Safari
WHY IT RATES: Tanzania is one of the first countries in Africa to reopen its borders to international travelers. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Luxury travel company Ker & Downey Africa has launched a pioneering 11-day Tanzania Private Jet Safari in collaboration with esteemed charter company, ExecuJet. The itinerary is the second release of Ker & Downey Africa’s 'LuxVenture: The Wild Awaits,' a series of exclusive trips that cast a spotlight on private African journeys that has adapted the new trend of social distancing, naturally.
Crafted for the discerning traveler, this trip invites guests to experience the epitome of luxury while being whisked away to Tanzania and Zanzibar's most secluded regions in the comfort of their very own private jet.
Clients can enjoy the peace of mind of not having to wait for scheduled flights, baggage or deal with congested airports on their travels. In a world where social distancing has become the norm, Africa’s vast open spaces and seclusion comes naturally.
“We are excited to partner with a trusted private jet charter company, ExecuJet, on our 11-day Tanzania Private Jet Safari. Their fleet represents the latest in modern technology and offers the very best in onboard amenities and luxuries to clients,” says Lisa Nel, Product Manager of Ker & Downey Africa.
Tanzania is one of the first countries to reopen their borders to international travelers, and Ker & Downey Africa is eager to welcome guests back to the home of the Great Wildebeest Migration, taking their unique needs into consideration each step of the way.
“In an effort to better understand the post-COVID-19 travel trends, our team conducted a survey amongst our clients to gain a unique insight into their travel needs and expectations going forward. The results indicated a strong preference towards incorporating more private jet travel, exclusive-use safari villas, helicopter transfers and one-on-one experiences to our client’s travel itineraries in the future,“ says Jenieen van den Heever, Head of Operations at Ker & Downey Africa.
The 11-day Tanzania Private Jet Safari begins at one of the most prestigious lodges in Arusha, Legendary Lodge. Legendary Lodge’s Garden Cottages offer the utmost privacy with breathtaking views of the property's tranquil gardens and Mount Meru.
Next up travelers will be whisked away to the private safari house Entamanu Private on the rim of the Ngorongoro Crater. Guests can discover this UNESCO World Heritage Site on private game drives through the Crater, join a dedicated Maasai scout on a guided highland walk along the crater’s edge or visit the nearby Maasai boma to gain insights into the lives of the Maasai people.
This exclusive safari experience continues at one of the most luxurious camps in the central Serengeti, One Nature Nyaruswiga. Located in perfect isolation, One Nature Nyaruswiga offers front row seats to the annual great migration, and big game viewing promises to be a highlight of the trip.
The trip concludes on the idyllic shores of White Sand Luxury Villas & Spa in Zanzibar. Guests can soak up the sun on the white sand beaches of Zanzibar, embark on snorkeling or scuba diving excursions or enjoy a variety of water sports on offer at the resort. Experiences further afield include tours of Stone Town and the Spice Plantations on the island.
SOURCE: Ker & Downey Africa press release.
