Ker & Downey Africa Launches VIP Travel Club
Tour Operator June 15, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Travelers to Africa can now experience VIP add-ons, room upgrades, unique experiences and more with Ker & Downey Africa. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Cape Town based luxury travel company, Ker & Downey Africa, has launched its exclusive LuxVenture Travel Club.
The travel company has collaborated with a number of suppliers throughout Southern Africa to offer clients over 40 premium offers, and Africa travel deals exclusive to travel with Ker & Downey Africa.
“We are dedicated to delivering our clients the best possible travel deals in order to fulfill their African bucket list when it is safe to travel again,” says Jenieen van den Heever, Head of Operations at Ker & Downey Africa.
Clients can expect discounts and special offers at some of the most exclusive safari lodges and hotels in Africa, VIP add-ons with complimentary room upgrades, as well as unique activities and experiences to enhance their journey to Africa.
“We are hoping to expand our LuxVenture Travel Club to include travel deals throughout the African continent,“ says van den Heever.
Visit ker-downeyafrica.com to browse the exclusive deals or email enquiries@ker-downeyafrica.com to find out more about this premier travel club.
SOURCE: Ker & Downey Africa press release.
