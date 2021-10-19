Last updated: 10:29 AM ET, Tue October 19 2021

Lindblad Holdings Acquires Majority Stake In Classic Journeys

Theresa Norton October 19, 2021

walking on the Path of the Gods on Italy's Amafli Coast
Walkers on a Classic Journey explore the Path of the Gods on Italy's Amafli Coast. (Photo via Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., a provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel, has acquired an 80 percent stake in Classic Journeys, a walking tour company.

Lindblad said the acquisition deepens its experiential product offerings, similar to the company’s acquisitions of Natural Habitat, Off the Beaten Path and DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. Lindblad plans to accelerate the growth of Classic Journeys amid growing demand for authentic and immersive adventure travel and wellness.

Since 1995, Classic Journeys has been providing luxury walking tours that immerse guests into the history and culture of the places they are exploring.

Classic Journeys’ tours feature expert local guides and luxury boutique accommodations. Options include joining a count and countess to walk through vineyards to their villa in Tuscany, sharing mint tea with a Berber tribesman in Morocco, or walking on the tongue of a glacier to a gourmet picnic in Iceland.

“We are excited to welcome Classic Journeys and their founders Edward and Susie Piegza to the Lindblad family,” Lindblad CEO Dolf Berle said. “Their commitment towards providing authentic and high-quality cultural experiences is perfectly in line with Lindblad and our family of the world’s leading experiential travel brands. As we further leverage our platform to cross-market across our brands and accelerate growth across our entire expanded portfolio, we will continue to look for additional opportunities to broaden and deepen our adventure travel offerings and provide more value to our guests.”

