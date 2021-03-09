Lindblad Acquires Majority Stakes in Two Tour Companies
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. announced it has acquired majority stakes in DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., a luxury cycling and adventure company, and Off the Beaten Path LLC, an active travel operator that specializes in U.S. National Parks.
Lindblad said the acquisitions broaden its platform of upscale product offerings in adventure travel sectors, including the rapidly growing cycling tourism and domestic expedition market.
Lindblad said it plans to accelerate the growth of these profitable businesses and capitalize on the growing demand for authentic and immersive adventure travel.
DuVine, an international luxury cycling and adventure company based in Somerville, Mass., operates trips that are tailored to riders of all abilities with emphasis on exceptional food and wine experiences, along with boutique accommodations. DuVine also currently runs a variety of extraordinary trips that combine sail and biking experiences, which will be further expanded as part of Lindblad.
Founded in 1996 by Andy Levine, DuVine’s offerings include small-group and private custom trips to destinations across Europe, the United States, Latin America, Asia and Africa. Levine will retain an ownership interest in DuVine and will continue as president and CEO of the new Lindblad subsidiary.
Off the Beaten Path, based in Bozeman, Mont., offers active small-group and private custom journeys around the world, with a long-standing focus on U.S. National Parks. Cory Lawrence, Off the Beaten Path’s president and CEO, will retain an ownership interest and continue in this role for the new Lindblad subsidiary.
“Bringing DuVine and Off the Beaten Path into our portfolio of brands will allow us to better serve a broader based clientele that has a diverse set of travel interests,” said Sven Lindblad, president and CEO of Lindblad Expeditions. “The high level of quality and integrity of both these companies makes them perfect partners in our strategy of expanding our platform of experiential offerings. Our proven ability to leverage our platform and effectively cross-market creates the opportunity to accelerate growth across our entire portfolio, and we will continue to look for additional opportunities to broaden and deepen our adventure travel offerings, both organically and through acquisitions, to aggregate larger audiences and generate greater lifetime value from our loyal guests.”
