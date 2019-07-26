Lion King-Inspired Trips to Kenya and Tanzania
Tour Operator Laurie Baratti July 26, 2019
Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King is bound to touch the hearts of millions and inspire many to start planning their dream trip to see the astounding wildlife and landscape of the African savannah for themselves.
Red Savannah, an award-winning luxury travel company, is now offering itineraries that showcase the real-world bases upon which creators drew to bring the Lion King’s beloved characters and scenery to life. Across iconic areas of Kenya and Tanzania, Red Savannah has tailor-made luxury tours that combine hand-picked accommodations, bespoke itineraries and an unmatched knowledge of their destinations.
The eight-night Authentic and Untamed Tanzania Safari Experience provides a complete ‘Lion King’ experience, which takes visitors on a three-day excursion to see the splendid Lamai Serengeti that loosely provided the setting for the ‘Pride Lands’. It’s home to herds of wild lions, zebras and wildebeests, and is just a few miles from the place where the migrating herds cross the Mara River in search of fresh grazing grounds, while gigantic Nile crocodiles lie in wait.
Guests will spend two nights at Kuro Tarangire Camp, venturing out on game drives and nighttime leopard-spotting, plus walking safaris and fly camping. Then onto the Plantation Lodge near Lake Manyara National Park for birding and flamingo-watching, as well as an exploration of the Ngorongoro Crater, before safari-ing through the Lamai Serengeti.
The enchanting, thirteen-night Lion-King Inspired Tour Through Kenyan Forest, Valley and Savannah tour provides an unforgettable look into lion territory, a night at Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, and an up-close discovery of the stunning Laikipia landscape and its kopje rock formations, which bear a striking resemblance to the movie’s iconic ‘Pride Rock’.
Participants will have the privileged opportunity of encountering large groups of endangered rhino at the Solio Game Reserve and, during migration season, may witness vast herds of roaming wildebeest, reminiscent of the film’s pivotal ‘Run Away’ scene.
Camping at Cottar's 1920s' Camp in Maasai Mara, Kenya recalls the best elements of the Golden Age, enhanced with 21st-century comforts. Accommodations, built on the doorstep of East Africa’s most iconic wildlife reserve, consist of ultra-luxurious tents furnished with incredible, original campaign pieces, and some are specifically designed for families and honeymooners.
Visitors will experience day and night game drives; game walks and dining in the bush; river swimming and fishing nearby; and have the awesome opportunity to interact with the Maasai community. Run alongside a Maasai warrior, visit the Massai Warrior School, and discover the native people’s traditions firsthand. Other perks include a spectacular on-site swimming pool, a complimentary massage in the spa and a hot-air balloon flight over the Maasai Mara, the ‘seventh’ natural wonder of the world.
Tour rates include all accommodations, breakfast, private transfers, all sightseeing, entrance fees and guide services, and internal flights.
For more information, visit RedSavannah.com.
