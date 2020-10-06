Luxury Gold Reveals Its New 2021-22 Worldwide Collection Vacations
WHY IT RATES: Guests can book once-in-a-lifetime journeys, complete with enhanced enrichment offerings, in such singular places like Ted Turner’s 590,000-acre ranch in New Mexico, Ireland’s five-star Ashford Castle and the five-star Château de Fonscolombe in the heart of French Provence. —Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Luxury Gold has just unveiled its brand-new 2021-2022 Worldwide Collection. Clients can turn their travels into gold with 48 immersive journeys spanning six continents, including the Americas, Europe, Asia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. In regards to an ever-changing world with COVID and travel restrictions, the health and well-being of Luxury Gold’s guests and team members has always been, and always will be, their top priority.
To assist guests in adapting to this new world of travel, the brand from The Travel Corporation (TTC) has implemented numerous new measures to elevate its already excellent hygiene standards and protocols and has worked closely with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) to guide and co-create the “New Normal Safe and Seamless Traveler Journey” global protocols. These journeys now include a specially trained and dedicated Well-Being Director, working alongside the Traveling Concierge and the expertly trained, best-in-class coach driver to provide additional support and assistance during guests’ travels.
This always-on support team will take great care of your clients and ensure guests can simply relax and enjoy their journey while all the details are taken care of behind-the-scenes, including: a Travel Director who expertly manages the logistics, a Well-Being Director who takes a proactive approach to guests’ welfare and a diligent driver who maintains the coach’s cleanliness. More personal space and smaller groups on the luxury motor coaches with extra legroom enables guests to maintain their physical distance and depending on the destination, clients can travel with as few as 16 to 24 guests.
“Hospitality legends, Mr. and Mrs. Tollman believe that the greatest journeys in life blend carefully planned experiences with unexpected discoveries, and they founded Luxury Gold to do just that,” says Ulla Hefel Böhler, CEO of Luxury Gold. “On a Luxury Gold journey, clients will benefit from its 100-year heritage in hospitality, offering unique VIP experiences not available to other travelers and a Traveling Concierge who is there to personalize the journey according to their passions,” she continued.
An included Luxury Gold service offers complimentary, private VIP door-to-door airport transfers which are included on start and end dates of the journey with the assistance of a chauffeur.
As a proud member of TTC’s 40 brands, Luxury Gold guests can book with confidence as the brand assures clients that their monies and future travels are secure. Clients and travel advisors alike are encouraged to visit this page to learn about the healthy balance sheet of one of TTC’s sister brands for additional detail. Further, guests are offered the flexibility to change their booking up to 30 days prior to their journey’s departure and select a different date and/or a new destination without penalty on the land portion of their trip.
*Because of these uncertain times, for added flexibility, guests can also enjoy a reduced deposit of $99 per person** and a 30-day refund guarantee on guided trips with Luxury Gold. In celebration of the Worldwide launch, clients who book and pay in full by December 17, 2020, will also be able to save ten percent and are encouraged to book early for the greatest selection of journeys and 2021-22 departures with the Early Payment Discount savings. Space is limited on their most popular journeys and departures sell out fast due to small group sizes.
Clients can enjoy a brand new, once-in-a-lifetime journey and enhanced itineraries from Luxury Gold’s new 2021-2022 collection, such as:
New Journey: Explore the natural wonders of CNN Founder and Environmentalist, Ted Turner’s New Mexico ranch spanning 590,000 acres.
—On the brand-new, nine-day Resorts and Ranches of Colorado & New Mexico journey guests will relax in luxury with a three-night VIP Experience at Ted Turner’s spectacular Vermejo Park Ranch spanning from the Great Plains to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. At Ted Turner Reserves, they are committed to working with the significant environmental preservation and wildlife restoration projects funded by the Turner Foundation and Turner Endangered Species Fund. The ranch offers unparalleled excursions by allowing interaction with the natural world and observing the diverse wildlife including mountain lions, bison and golden eagles. Clients will enjoy cocktails followed by a gourmet, à la carte dinner at the elegant 25,000 square foot stone mansion, Casa Grande, blending Southwestern accents with 1900s grandeur. Activities include hiking, archery, fishing, and horseback riding. The property also offers holistic spa services for guests to relax and recharge, putting their well-being at the forefront of their experience.
Enhanced Journey: Experience exclusive “Your Way” activities at the five-star Ashford Castle which was recently recognized in the 2020 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Award as the number one resort hotel in the United Kingdom.
—On the 12-day Ultimate Ireland itinerary, guests will experience two new excursions beginning at Dublin’s Trinity College with a visit to the 9th century Book of Kells. A Local Expert will accompany them and share historical insights about Ireland's greatest cultural treasure. Clients will also admire the Long Room, one of the world's most beautiful libraries. During their two nights at the 800-year old Ashford Castle which is part of the award-winning Red Carnation Hotel Collection, clients will enjoy Luxury Gold’s new enhancement in the form of new “Your Way” activities. Guests have the choice between falconry at Ashford Estate, the oldest established Falconry School in the Emerald Isle or a historic castle walk around the scenic 350-acre estate.
Enhanced Journey: Relax at the five-star Château de Fonscolombe in the heart of Provence.
—During the 10-day French Vogue journey, clients will enjoy a new dining experience, a delicious lunch with spectacular views of Paris at the Eiffel Tower. A new luxury hotel enhancement includes a 2-night stay at the 18th century Château de Fonscolombe in Aix-en-Provence which is a renowned 5-star Relais & Chateaux property. This boutique hotel has its own winery which produces three different colors of organic wine with fine and fruity noses. Their L’Orangerie restaurant’s menu reflects a taste for a gastronomy combining Provençal cuisine, which is homemade with seasonal vegetables from the property and the best regional suppliers.
For more information, advisors can contact Luxury Gold at 1-888-428-1503.
SOURCE: Luxury Gold press release.
