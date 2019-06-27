Make Your NYC Weekend All About Broadway
Tour Operator New York City Vacation Packages Janeen Christoff June 27, 2019
Ready for showtime?
New York City Vacation Packages makes it easy for travelers to enjoy a weekend at the theater.
The tour operator offers a variety of theater-themed packages that include accommodations, tickets, special discounts and more to round out a dramatic weekend in the city.
Guests booking Broadway Theater Weekend Vacation Packages receive accommodations for two nights or longer at a midtown Manhattan hotel such as the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, which is situated in the heart of Broadway's famed Theater District and close to Times Square and Rockefeller Center.
The Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel has been newly renovated and offers more than 1,750 renovated and decorated guestrooms as well as a fully equipped health club and 24-hour room service.
The vacation also includes Orchestra or Front Mezzanine seats to a Broadway musical or play as well as all Broadway theater box office service charges and fees.
Guests can choose from a long list of Broadway shows, including Tony Award winners and nominees such as “Ain’t too Proud—the Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons,” “Kiss Me, Kate” and more.
Visitors can also choose from some long-running hits, including “The Book of Mormon,” “Chicago,” “The Lion King,” “Phantom of the Opera,” and “Wicked.”
Popular shows such as “Frozen,” “Beetlejuice” and “Aladdin” are all also available.
While the theater is the focus of the trip, guests also receive discounts on other New York City attractions. Travelers receive up to $65 per person in free admissions to popular sites in the city as well as attractions such as the Empire State Building Observatory, American Museum of Natural History, Metropolitan Museum of Art or a Circle Line Harbor Cruise.
Guests also receive discounts on shopping, another popular activity in the city, and they receive 24-hour emergency travel assistance.
