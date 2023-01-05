National Geographic Expeditions Announces 2024 Adventures
National Geographic Expeditions announced its full lineup of Signature Land trips, River Cruises and Private Expeditions for 2024.
Bookings for the 2024 itineraries open to the public on January 12, but open early for Lifelong Explorers on January 6, Past National Geographic Expeditions guests on January 10, and Disney Vacation Club Members, Golden Oak Residents and Club 33 members on January 11.
To celebrate the new itineraries, travelers who book their dream vacation before April 7, 2023, can save $400 per person on all available North America Signature Land departures and $500 per person on all available International Signature Land departures for travel between January 2024 and June 2024.
Travelers can also save $750 per person on all available 2024 River Cruise departures, excluding the Jordan Extension and Petra Extension itineraries. Some of the experiences include a safari in Tanzania, immersion in Japanese culture, a sailing along the Rhine, a look at conservation in Costa Rica and so much more.
The Signature Land portfolio includes Egypt: Ancient Wonders of the Legendary Nile, Palau: Snorkeling and Kayaking the Pristine Seas, and India’s Fabled Rajasthan by Rail. Private Expeditions will visit Sicily, South Africa, Yellowstone and more.
The company also rolled out some dates for European River cruise itineraries:
—Holland and Belgium in Springtime by River Cruise (April 15): This art, floral and architecture-focused departure sends travelers on a journey through the iconic waterways of Belgium and the Netherlands, with stops at the famous windmills of Kinderdijk, a Floralia flower show at a historic Belgian castle and the world's largest collection of works by Vincent van Gogh.
—Rhine River Cruise: Basel to Amsterdam (Sept. 12): Offering bike rides, walking excursions and even tasting tours, this itinerary explores the romance and timelessness of the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland. Wine enthusiasts will enjoy a taste of Germany's Rheingau wine region, and photographers will learn from the National Geographic Photography Expert during a special on-deck photo workshop to capture images of the scenic Rhine Gorge.
—Danube Christmas Markets River Cruise (Dec. 7): This sailing invites cruise passengers to explore charming Christmas markets from Budapest to Nuremberg. Travelers will also discover lesser-known holiday marketplaces within Vienna and Salzburg and visit Vienna's Museum of Natural History. There, visitors will meet with National Geographic Explorer Ludovic Ferriere for a behind-the-scenes look at the meteorite exhibit he curated.
Since 2004, Lindblad Expeditions has partnered with National Geographic and is now cobranded in the Americas and Oceania as Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic. The alliance pairs Lindblad expedition leaders, naturalists, and historians with National Geographic scientists, oceanographers, writers, photo instructors, and filmmakers.
Itineraries operated by Lindblad are also sold by National Geographic Expeditions, and Lindblad-owned vessels in the fleet feature “National Geographic” in their names.
