Pleasant Holidays Launches New Travel Protection Plan
Pleasant Holidays today launched its new Travel Protection Plan, which offers two coverage options, both with pre-departure cancel for any reason waiver benefits:
- Cancel for Any Reason - Cash Back: with this option, refunds are paid back in the original form of payment (cash, check or credit card), less the cost of the Travel Protection Plan
- Cancel for Any Reason - Voucher: for this more affordable option, compensation is paid in the form of vouchers for future travel with Pleasant Holidays that are valid for any destination offered
Both options of the Travel Protection Plan are for land vacations, allowing travelers to cancel their vacation for any reason prior to departure and provide 100 percent commission protection for the travel advisor.
“Our new affordable Travel Protection Plan offers travelers peace of mind to book a great vacation package or honeymoon deal now,” said Jack E. Richards, President and CEO. “Should their plans change, they can cancel or change the vacation for any reason at any time prior to departure.”
Pleasant Holidays’ new Travel Protection Plan now aligns with the plan its luxury brand, Journese, offers and includes:
PRE-DEPARTURE TRAVEL ARRANGEMENT AND WAIVER BENEFITS, INCLUDING:
- Affordable Rates: beginning at $59 per adult
- Price Protection: guarantees the price of trip as soon as initial payment is received
- Change Coverage: one-time waiver of supplier fees finalized within one transaction
POST-DEPARTURE TRAVEL PROTECTION BENEFITS, INCLUDING:
- Trip Interruption can reimburse expenses for unused non-refundable land travel arrangements, plus additional transportation costs paid, if travelers interrupt their trip for a covered reason
- Pre-Existing Medical Condition Exclusion Waiver provided travelers are not already disabled from travel at time of purchase
- Accident & Sickness Medical Expense Benefit can cover medical expenses incurred during their trip
- Emergency Medical Evacuation, Medical Repatriation and Return of Remains Coverage
- Baggage and Personal Effects
- Trip Delay
- Missed Connection
- Baggage Delay
- Accidental Death and Dismemberment
PLUS General Global Assistance (non-insurance assistance services, which include travel, medical, business and concierge services).
Travel Protection Plan must be purchased at the time of booking. To receive 100 percent commission protection, the Travel Protection Plan must be included for all travelers on the booking, the booking must be paid in full at time of cancellation and the booking must be cancelled in full.
Pleasant Holidays is hosting two Travel Agent webinars this week discussing what’s new with the company for 2020, including features of the new protection plan. Travel agents can register at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/3571391192351363853
For more information or to make a booking, travel advisors can visit PleasantAgent.com or call 1-800-448-3333. Pleasant Holidays’ Cruise Protection Plan Plus covers cruise vacations.
