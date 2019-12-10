Tauck Adds Special River Cruise Departures With PBS Host Mickela Mallozzi
Tour Operator Tauck December 10, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Mickela Mallozzi will host two Tauck departures, highlighting local dance traditions along the Danube. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Professional dancer, trained musician and television show host Mickela Mallozzi will be joining Tauck guests next year on two special sailings of the company's eight-day “Danube Reflections” river cruise.
Mallozzi is the host and executive producer of the four-time Emmy Award-winning show “Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi.”
The PBS series chronicles Mallozzi's experiences as she travels the world, immersing herself in local folk dance and music traditions, as well as other elements of local culture.
In three seasons, featured destinations have ranged from South Korea, Vienna and Argentina, to Scotland, Uzbekistan and Nashville. A dancer since the age of three (and piano player since age five), Mallozzi attended NYU and studied abroad in both Rome and Florence.
The two Tauck departures with Mallozzi will highlight local dance traditions along the Danube, with lighthearted and entertaining interactive performances and workshops.
There will be no mandatory activities, according to Mallozzi, and guests will be free to enjoy from the sidelines or participate as they please.
“It's all about celebrating local dance traditions in a fun, approachable way,” she explained. “Anyone with even the slightest interest in dance and local culture will enjoy the cruise.”
An “Imperial Evening” in Vienna
Mallozzi will be joining the April 22 “Danube Reflections” sailing from Regensburg to Vienna, and the October 14 sailing from Vienna to Regensburg.
Along the way, guests will enjoy an “Imperial Evening” with dinner and classical music performances in a private Viennese palace, a walking tour in picturesque Durnstein, a choice of exploring Passau (Germany) or Chesky Krumlov (Czech Republic), as well as visits to castles, palaces, abbeys and cathedrals.
Included in the price (from $3,990 plus airfare) are all shore excursions, all gratuities, all onboard beverages (adult and otherwise), all performances and other activities, shore excursions, luggage handling and more.
Those interested in more information can contact their local travel professional, call Tauck at 800 468 2825 or visit the company's website at www.tauck.com.
SOURCE: Tauck press release.
For more information on Tauck, Austria, Europe
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS