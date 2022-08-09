Tauck Partners With Silversea to Expand 2023 US Cruise Offerings
Tour Operator Tauck Claudette Covey August 09, 2022
Tauck is partnering with Silversea in 2023 to expand its U.S. small-ship cruise offerings with a 13-day “Shores of Eastern Canada and New England” itinerary, which includes six itineraries sailing between New York City and Quebec City in September and October aboard Silver Shadow.
In 2019, Tauck debuted the “Cruising the Great Lakes: Chicago to Toronto” itinerary and also offers Alaska cruise programs.
“We’ve seen tremendous interest in our Alaska and Great Lakes programs – we essentially sold out across the board this year – and we’re excited to expand our domestic cruise offerings for next year with this wonderful new journey,” said Tauck CEO Dan Mahar.
The New York-Quebec sailing includes an overnight stay at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, followed by a Manhattan sightseeing excursion. Itinerary highlights also include Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island) and Saguenay (Quebec).
In Quebec, an excursion will explore the island Ile d’Orleans on the St. Lawrence River and Montmorency Falls, with the itinerary culminating in a reception, dinner and overnight stay at the Chateau Frontenac.
All excursions and hotel stays are included in cruise fares.
Next year serves as Tauck’s 30th anniversary of offering small-ship ocean cruises, including those aboard Silversea’s Silver Origin and Silver Muse.
In 2023, Tauck will feature 100 sailings on 18 small-ship itineraries.
