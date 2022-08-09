Last updated: 12:50 PM ET, Tue August 09 2022

Tauck Partners With Silversea to Expand 2023 US Cruise Offerings

Tour Operator Tauck Claudette Covey August 09, 2022

Silversea Silver Shadow
Silversea's Silver Shadow. (photo via Silversea)

Tauck is partnering with Silversea in 2023 to expand its U.S. small-ship cruise offerings with a 13-day “Shores of Eastern Canada and New England” itinerary, which includes six itineraries sailing between New York City and Quebec City in September and October aboard Silver Shadow.

In 2019, Tauck debuted the “Cruising the Great Lakes: Chicago to Toronto” itinerary and also offers Alaska cruise programs.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Quark Expeditions, Ultramarine, vessel, sailing, Canadian Arctic, Northwest Passage

Quark Expeditions’ New Ultramarine Begins Sailing the...

Bhutan, kingdom of Bhutan, tours in Bhutan, Bhutan tours, G Adventures

G Adventures to Offer New Trips to Bhutan, Australia and New...

King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Central Holidays Offers New Travel Experiences in Saudi Arabia

Silversea Unveils Largest-Ever Voyage Collection for 2024-25...

“We’ve seen tremendous interest in our Alaska and Great Lakes programs – we essentially sold out across the board this year – and we’re excited to expand our domestic cruise offerings for next year with this wonderful new journey,” said Tauck CEO Dan Mahar.

The New York-Quebec sailing includes an overnight stay at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, followed by a Manhattan sightseeing excursion. Itinerary highlights also include Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island) and Saguenay (Quebec).

In Quebec, an excursion will explore the island Ile d’Orleans on the St. Lawrence River and Montmorency Falls, with the itinerary culminating in a reception, dinner and overnight stay at the Chateau Frontenac.

All excursions and hotel stays are included in cruise fares.

Next year serves as Tauck’s 30th anniversary of offering small-ship ocean cruises, including those aboard Silversea’s Silver Origin and Silver Muse.

In 2023, Tauck will feature 100 sailings on 18 small-ship itineraries.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Tauck, Silversea Cruises

For more Tour Operator News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Sydney, Australia, The Rocks, TTC Tour Brands

TTC Tour Brands Support Indigenous Tourism with 'Make...

Contiki

Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: Tour Operators

G Adventures to Offer New Trips to Bhutan, Australia and New Zealand in September

Collette Announces First Tour Departure to Montana: Big Sky Country

Central Holidays Offers New Travel Experiences in Saudi Arabia

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS