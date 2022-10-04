Tauck Waives, Reduces 2023 Single Supplements
Tour Operator Tauck Claudette Covey October 04, 2022
Tauck has waived the single supplement for solo travelers on all Category 1 riverboat cabins and reduced the supplement by as much as $1,000 for 176 departures on 63 itineraries.
The single supplement has been waived on almost 250 river cruise departures and reduced by $1,000 on select cabin categories on 63 departures featuring 20 different itineraries.
Single supplements for land programs have been reduced by as much as $1,000 on 113 departures for 43 tours traveling to five continents.
As a case in point, Tauck trimmed $1,000 off its North America program for 43 departures of 15 tours.
On Europe tours, the company lowered the single supplement by as much as $400 on 48 departures including 19 different itineraries. Tauck also reduced the single supplement by up to $600 for Exotics collection, including 22 departures on nine itineraries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.
“We’re excited to eliminate or dramatically reduce the single supplement on so many of our journeys, yet the financial savings are just one of several reasons why Tauck is so popular with solo travelers,” said Tauck CEO Dan Mahar. “Our trips provide a wonderful sense of assurance and support that our solo guests truly appreciate, and many say they feel like ‘part of the family' when they travel with us.
“And of course, planning a solo trip with Tauck is as simple as selecting the itinerary and the departure date."
“All of the advance planning and other tasks that would normally fall squarely on the shoulders of a solo traveler – all of the choreography, all of the hotel and restaurant reservations, all of the on-site transportation, navigation and more – they’re all expertly handled by Tauck," Mahar concluded.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Tauck
For more Tour Operator News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS