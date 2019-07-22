TCS World Travel Launches Partnership with Private Genealogists for Legacy Journeys Based on Guests’ Ancestry
Award-winning luxury tour operator TCS World Travel today announces a new partnership with Heritage Consulting, an elite genealogy research firm. This partnership will allow TCS to create bespoke legacy journeys that take a more personalized, in-depth approach than simple DNA-based travel. TCS World Travel’s Heritage Concierge, a dedicated trip-planning expert, will then use the research conducted by this genealogy team as inspiration for a fully-tailored itinerary filled with customized experiences designed to connect guests with their family tree, from meeting distant cousins in an ancestral village to following in a great-grandparent’s footsteps to the fields or factory where they worked.
“With the growing interest from guests hoping to retrace their family roots through travel, we saw an opportunity to provide them with the most bespoke heritage travel experience possible—their own curated Legacy Journey,” said TCS World Travel President Shelley Cline. “By partnering with a genealogy research service, our new Heritage Concierge can plan trips that go beyond the broad trends of DNA tests and provide incredibly meaningful experiences that connect couples and multi-generational families with their ancestors and roots.”
The accredited team of researchers at Heritage Consulting—one of the country’s top private genealogy groups with experts located in over 25 countries—will conduct in-depth genealogical exploration into the guests’ family history. This research will help inform the details of the guests’ personalized legacy journey. Should guests already have existing knowledge of their family history, TCS World Travel’s Heritage Concierge can also plan trips based on that.
The Heritage Concierge is part of TCS World Travel’s Luxury Custom Travel team, which creates all-encompassing custom itineraries for individuals, couples and families, personalizing every detail to the guests’ specifications and crafting activities that appeal to all ages. When guests work with the Heritage Concierge to plan their custom-tailored legacy journey, their personal interests and hobbies will be woven into an itinerary that explores the history and highlights stories of their ancestors as outlined in their genealogy report.
A TCS Legacy Journey can include amazing experiences anywhere the world. Examples include:
- Reliving the milestones: Guests with Asian roots can visit the temple where their great-great-grandparents were married and recreate the wedding celebration, complete with an authentic dinner and music from the region.
- Tasting the history: If their family hails from Scotland, travelers can take a distillery tour and bottle a custom whisky blend in the Scottish Highlands where ancestors once lived. Or if the family is from Russia, they can take a cooking class with a local chef in the Russian village where their great-grandmother grew up.
- Retracing the footsteps: Guests can visit the college where their grandfather received his degree, walking the same halls where he stood many years ago.
- Exploring like a local: A local guide can take guests to experience the best that a destination has to offer, from the best street food to fine dining, local artisans and markets, historical landmarks and more, walking in the footsteps of their ancestors.
To further enhance their trip, guests will have the option to add on a photographer or videographer to accompany them on their heritage journey and capture every moment on camera. Following their trip, guests will receive a custom leather-bound book including photos and their genealogy report—the perfect memento to remember their Legacy Journey and to share with future generations.
For more information on TCS World Travel’s Legacy Journeys and Heritage Concierge, please visit TCSWorldTravel.com/Heritage or email LuxuryCustomTravel@TCSWorldTravel.com.
SOURCE: TCS World Travel press release.
