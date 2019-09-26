The Travel Corporation and TreadRight Announce ‘Make Travel Matter’ Pledge
WHY IT RATES: To celebrate World Tourism Day, the members of The Travel Corporation's family of brands are committing to a Make Travel Matter Pledge. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
The Travel Corporation (TTC) has just announced its new Make Travel Matter Pledge, in celebration of World Tourism Day.
Guided by The TreadRight Foundation, a joint initiative between The Travel Corporation’s family of award-winning brands, including Trafalgar, Uniworld, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Contiki, African Travel, Inc., Lion World Travel, Brendan Vacations and Red Carnation Hotels, the pledge serves as the next step in a long-standing commitment to sustainable tourism and conscious travel.
This World Tourism Day, Friday, September 27, 2019, engaged citizens will examine the positive impact travel has on the globe, and TreadRight is making its commitment public to Make Travel Matter.
Inspired by Palau’s First Lady, Debbie Remengesau, who introduced the Palau Pledge, every one of TTC’s 10,000 strong team members and 42 sister companies worldwide are committing to make travel matter, with its new official pledge standing to help protect people, planet and wildlife.
In celebration of World Tourism Day, all members of TTC’s family of brands will use the opportunity to stand up and personally commit to share TreadRight’s ethos as travelers, as travel providers and as members of the global travel industry.
“Our Make Travel Matter Pledge is another step on our journey and an impactful one as it further solidifies our commitment to helping protect the destinations we work with, its communities and local wildlife,” said Brett Tollman, Chief Executive, The Travel Corporation and Founder, The TreadRight Foundation. “As responsible travelers, TreadRight’s ethos has become part of our company’s DNA and what we stand for, and we share our pledge with our guests as well as partners in hopes they will join us.”
Make Travel Matter Pledge
I will make my travel matter – for our planet, for people and for wildlife.
When I explore this planet, I will do my best to tread right.
I will refuse single use plastics when I can and recycle what I cannot avoid.
When possible, I will offset my travels.
When I meet new people, I will honor their home as I do my own and do so in the spirit of diversity and inclusion. I will purchase locally made items wherever possible and pay a fair price.
When I experience wildlife, I will do so in nature.
I will not ride animals that ought not be ridden, nor support animal cruelty in any way.
Together, we will tread right upon the earth – and we will make our travel matter.
SOURCE: The Travel Corporation press release.
