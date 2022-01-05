This Travel Company Will Send You On A Free Voluntourism Trip
January 05, 2022
If your New Year’s resolution is to make a positive impact on more people this year, this new sweepstakes might be the perfect solution.
Volunteering Solutions, the international volunteering placement organization with twelve years’ experience matching volunteers to over 27 different countries and hundreds of programs, is offering one person the chance to enjoy two weeks volunteering on one of their programs for free. The catch? The destination and volunteering focus is a secret!
Participants can apply on Volunteering Solutions’ website; applications close on January 23, 2022. Applicants can also apply by sharing an image on Instagram and explaining why they’d like the opportunity to volunteer, tagging the travel company @volunteeringsolutions with the hashtag #VSsecretdestination. The winner will be contacted via email.
Destinations include places in Africa, Asia, South America, Australia and Europe, while volunteering focuses include conservation, children’s outreach and female empowerment. The trip will be for the summer of 2022; the winner must cover costs such as flights and any necessary visas or entry requirements.
Whichever program the winner ends up in, they’ll spend fourteen days on a life-changing experience, learning from both their fellow volunteers and the people they impact.
"Solidarity is essential in today's world, but even more so after the lasting effects of COVID-19 on people, their mental well-being, on businesses, healthcare groups, and welfare systems…” said Luni Chhochoon, Director at Volunteering Solutions. “Volunteers have always played an integral role in building communities and supporting the less privileged groups of our society.”
“Now is not the time to stop or slow down in these efforts, rather speed up and help those most in need, the most vulnerable and the most impacted by this pandemic. That's why we really want to give someone the opportunity to do that - the opportunity to be part of having a genuine and lasting impact on a community. We recognize that not everyone is in the position to be able to do this so that’s why we’re offering a 14-day program for free, to ensure that the feeling of connection and goodwill is accessible for all,” said Chhochoon.
