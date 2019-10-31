Tour Operators Offer Last-Minute Holiday Trips
Whether travelers are looking to visit Christmas markets in Europe to celebrate the season or take a beach vacation to Costa Rica to escape the holidays, the tour operators of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) offer a wide variety of itineraries for end-of-the-year getaways, no matter the reason.
Trips for the 2019 holiday season still have availability, including a romantic New Year’s Eve spent under the Eiffel Tower, a cycling escape through Southeast Asia, and a Rhine River cruise through snow-capped mountains and castles.
Here are examples of just some of the holiday trips offered, more can be found at USTOA.
Christmas Markets of Germany, Switzerland & Austria – EF Go Ahead Tours celebrates the holiday season in Germany, Switzerland and Austria by visiting the Swiss mountains and Bavarian forest, drinking German beer and Austrian wine, and visiting the Christmas markets of Munich over 12 days. Departures are available on select dates in November and December 2020 and 2021.
Holiday Markets Cruise: The Festive Rhine River – AHI International’s seven-day Rhine River cruise takes place on a first-class river ship surrounded by snow-dusted hills and clifftop castles, stopping at the Old World holiday markets in France, Germany and Switzerland. Departures are available November 27–December 5, 2019, starting at $2,295.
New Year’s in Paris – Go-Today takes travelers to Paris to celebrate New Year’s Eve with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop. The six-day trip is filled with the city’s famed jazz clubs, champagne and walks along the Seine. Departure is available December 25, 2019, starting at $949 per person.
Christmas on the Elbe – CroisiEurope Cruises leads travelers to the oldest Christmas markets in Germany for seven days to listen to the symphony, join Midnight Mass in Dresden and have Christmas dinner. Departure is available December 20, 2019, starting at $2,360 per person.
Christmas Markets of Austria & Bavaria – Insight Vacations offers an eight-day journey through the Bavarian Alps to listen to music in Salzburg, take a horse-drawn carriage ride through Innsbruck and view local handicrafts and festive treats in the Christmas Markets. Departures are available November 24–December 10, 2019, starting at $1,850 per person.
To escape, here are a couple of outgoing adventures for families, friends and solo travelers looking for a great getaway from the festivities:
Borneo: Hike, Bike, & Kayak – Intrepid Travel showcases rainforests, mountains and beaches on a nine-day adventure through Borneo Island in Southeast Asia. Built for active travelers, the itinerary is filled with hiking, biking and kayaking. Departures are available November 18 and December 30 starting at $1,798 per person.
Highlights of Botswana – Goway Travel offers an eight-day safari through Botswana for travelers looking to escape in the new year, with accommodations in Makgadikgadi Pans National Park and Chobe National Park. Daily departures are available beginning January 5, 2020, starting at $4,385 per person.
Costa Rica: Jungles & Rainforests – Tauck presents an eight-day journey for families looking to adventure together during the holidays, with zip lining, jungle river-rafting, wildlife walks, a pineapple farm tour and a chocolate-making demonstration. Departures are available December 18 and 24, 2019 starting at $3,868 per person.
Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort – GoGo Vacations offers a golf adventure package at the Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort, located just north of Cancun and surrounded by sandy beaches, with 65,000 square feet of swimming pools for families and a world-famous golf course and spa. Departures available through December 31, 2019, starting at $849 per person.
SOURCE: USTOA press release.
