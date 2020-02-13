Trafalgar Takes Home Multiple Gold Awards at the 2020 Travvys
Tour Operator Trafalgar Laurie Baratti February 13, 2020
From among the several Travvy Award categories dedicated to celebrating the achievements of the industry’s absolute best tour operators, this year Trafalgar took home the first-place Gold award for 'Best Tour Guides' overall, plus eight more Gold Travvys for:
—Best Escorted Tour Operator – U.S./Canada
—Best Escorted Tour Operator – Mexico, South & Central America
—Best Escorted Tour Operator – Europe
—Best Escorted Tour Operator – Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific
—Best Escorted Tour Operator – Asia
—Best Escorted Tour Operator – Premium
—Best Escorted Tour Operator – Family
—Best Escorted Tour Operator – Overall
In the other two tour operator-specific categories for which it was nominated, 'Best Tour Operator - Africa' and 'Best Tour Reservation Team', Trafalgar also managed to snag Silver Travvys.
Backed by 74 years of industry experience, Trafalgar remains the world’s most awarded travel brand, currently providing over 300 carefully curated, expertly escorted tours, spread across all seven continents. Trafalgar relies on its meticulously maintained network of local insiders, who are on hand at each destination to bring guests closer to the action.
Now in their sixth year, the Travvy Awards were created to recognize the global travel industry’s top suppliers, destinations, technology providers and attractions, as voted upon by the insider group of professionals who know them perhaps most intimately: travel advisors.
Following their inception in 2015, the Travvys quickly rose in the travel community’s estimation to the point that they're now referred to as the "Academy Awards of the travel industry."
This year, industry insiders celebrated their combined achievements, and winners in each category were presented with their award trophies in person at the spectacular Travvy Awards Gala, held at Gotham Hall in New York City on February 12, 2020.
For more information, visit Trafalgar.com.
