USTOA Tour Operators Explore Off the Beaten Path in 2020
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff September 05, 2019
September is Travel Together Month at USTOA and the organization is working to highlight new group travel experiences that take travelers to emerging destinations.
As top travel destinations experience growing crowds, these off-the-beaten-path journeys take travelers to relatively less-visited locales.
“Traveling to the lesser-known corners of the earth supports the growth of emerging destinations while providing a richer and deeper understanding of local cultures and communities,” said Terry Dale, President and CEO of USTOA.
“Our tour operator members have been taking travelers to off-the-beaten-path places for decades and have an exciting array of new programs available in 2020 to explore.”
Travelers can opt for VBT Bicycling Vacations’ Lithuania & Latvia: the Baltics itinerary. Cyclists can spin along the Baltic coast, take a private cruise to the Curonian Spit and join a Lithuanian barbecue starting in May of 2020 through September.
The Discover Ethiopia itinerary available through Perillo’s Learning Journeys is a private group departure that takes guests on a city tour of Addis Ababa, home to museums and open-air markets, and explores Lalibela, a town in the Amhara region known for its distinctive rock-cut churches.
Goway.com is offering the Wukalina Walk in 2020. The four-day Tasmanian adventure explores Launceston and gives guests the chance to hear the stories of this northeast region.
Coastal Wonders of Norway, the Faroe Islands and Iceland are offered by Lindblad Expeditions. The cruise explores Norway’s spectacular fjords, Viking Heritage, the Faroe Islands, Iceland’s Latrabjarg cliffs and more. Departure is June 18, 2020.
Holiday Vacations is taking travelers to Vietnam and Cambodia for traditional cooking classes, museum visits and boat cruises in March of next year, and International Expeditions is offering a journey to Bolivia and Chile’s Atacama Desert.
Seabourn Cruises is offering a cruise that combines a journey to Banff National Park and rail travel on the Rocky Mountaineer.
