Last updated: 05:45 PM ET, Thu September 05 2019

USTOA Tour Operators Explore Off the Beaten Path in 2020

Tour Operator Janeen Christoff September 05, 2019

Dramatic Sunrise at Moraine Lake in Banff, Alberta, Canada (heyengel / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Dramatic sunrise at Moraine Lake in Banff, Alberta, Canada. (heyengel / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

September is Travel Together Month at USTOA and the organization is working to highlight new group travel experiences that take travelers to emerging destinations.

As top travel destinations experience growing crowds, these off-the-beaten-path journeys take travelers to relatively less-visited locales.

MORE Tour Operator
Cityscape image of Sydney, Australia with Harbour Bridge and Sydney skyline during sunset. (photo via RudyBalasko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Avanti to Offer Travel to Australia, New Zealand and...

G Adventures

G Adventures Adds 12 Tours to Support Conservation and...

Grand Bahia Principe, Jamaica aerial view (PHOTO: Photo via Grupo Pinero)

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand Resort Portfolio...

“Traveling to the lesser-known corners of the earth supports the growth of emerging destinations while providing a richer and deeper understanding of local cultures and communities,” said Terry Dale, President and CEO of USTOA.

“Our tour operator members have been taking travelers to off-the-beaten-path places for decades and have an exciting array of new programs available in 2020 to explore.”

Travelers can opt for VBT Bicycling Vacations’ Lithuania & Latvia: the Baltics itinerary. Cyclists can spin along the Baltic coast, take a private cruise to the Curonian Spit and join a Lithuanian barbecue starting in May of 2020 through September.

Rock-hewn church in Lalibela, Ethiopia
PHOTO: Rock-hewn church in Lalibela, Ethiopia (photo courtesy Lingbeek/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Discover Ethiopia itinerary available through Perillo’s Learning Journeys is a private group departure that takes guests on a city tour of Addis Ababa, home to museums and open-air markets, and explores Lalibela, a town in the Amhara region known for its distinctive rock-cut churches.

Goway.com is offering the Wukalina Walk in 2020. The four-day Tasmanian adventure explores Launceston and gives guests the chance to hear the stories of this northeast region.

Sheep in The Faroe Islands
PHOTO: Sheep in The Faroe Islands (Photo via Hans Brunk)

Coastal Wonders of Norway, the Faroe Islands and Iceland are offered by Lindblad Expeditions. The cruise explores Norway’s spectacular fjords, Viking Heritage, the Faroe Islands, Iceland’s Latrabjarg cliffs and more. Departure is June 18, 2020.

Holiday Vacations is taking travelers to Vietnam and Cambodia for traditional cooking classes, museum visits and boat cruises in March of next year, and International Expeditions is offering a journey to Bolivia and Chile’s Atacama Desert.

Seabourn Cruises is offering a cruise that combines a journey to Banff National Park and rail travel on the Rocky Mountaineer.

For more information on Norway, Vietnam, South America, Australia

For more Tour Operator News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Cityscape image of Sydney, Australia with Harbour Bridge and Sydney skyline during sunset. (photo via RudyBalasko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Avanti to Offer Travel to Australia, New Zealand and South...

Avanti Destinations

G Adventures Adds 12 Tours to Support Conservation and Responsible Wildlife Tourism

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand Resort Portfolio for 2019 and 2020

A Walking Tour Through New Orleans’ Historic Storyville District

G Adventures Adds 8 New National Geographic Journeys for 2020

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS