WATCH: Intrepid Travel Reminds Us Why Travel Is Important
Tour Operator Rich Thomaselli April 06, 2020
Intrepid Travel is starting a new social media campaign designed to show why travel is so important to us all.
The adventure travel company is asking people to write a letter to someone who made their travel experience special, whether it be “the porter who guided your every step on the Inca Trail, the homestay host who made you feel right at home, the stranger turned roommate turned lifelong friend, the travel agent who made it magically all work.”
The powerful, emotional message comes at a time when travel – by plane, by cruise, by train and even by car – has been severely curtailed by the relentless spread of the coronavirus.
“We know today is not the time to be fearless, but to be cautious; to resist the urge to be curious and instead be kind and compassionate,” Intrepid Travel said. “Today, we must look out for each other for perfect strangers that someday will become friends. Today, we must be apart so that someday soon we can all be together.”
The company released a video to anchor the campaign and is using the hashtag #betogether.
You can submit a letter on Intrepid Travel’s website. The company plans to use them on its social media sites and its blog.
For more Tour Operator News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS