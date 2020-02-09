'Wheel of Fortune' and Collette Are Now Giving Away Five Free Vacations
Tour Operator Collette Laurie Baratti February 09, 2020
Collette is teaming up with TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to present its ‘World Tour Giveaway’ each weeknight from February 10-14, 2020.
Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White will be handing out a total of five of the century-old tour operator’s award-winning, professionally guided tours as prizes. Each giveaway vacation includes trip accommodations, itinerary, ground transportation, activities and dining for the winner and one guest.
Would-be contestants will need to watch the show each night of this week and write down the nightly Bonus Round Puzzle Solution, then enter the solution on the show’s webpage after the program has aired. The sweepstakes contest is open to fans who reside in the U.S. and Canada, excluding Quebec.
Fans also get an extra entry each night when they sign up for the Wheel Watchers Club online or log in to their existing accounts prior to entering. Viewers can enter for the featured trip presented on each night’s show between the hours of 3:00 p.m. PT and 2:59 p.m. PT the following day.
Those participants whose fortune ultimately favors can look forward to an inclusive, expertly guided trip to either Portugal, London, Peru, South Africa or Switzerland:
— Portugal & Its Islands – 13 days, 18 meals (valued at $2,249 per person)
— Peru: Land of Mysteries Featuring Puno – 10 days, 15-16 meals (valued at $2,699 per person)
— Discover Switzerland, Austria & Bavaria – 10 days, 12 meals (valued at $1,899 per person)
— Spotlight on London – 7 days, 8 meals (valued at $1,399 per person)
— Spectacular South Africa: Culture & Nature in Harmony – 13-14 days, 21-24 meals (valued at $2,799 per person)
‘Wheel’ watchers who are keen on testing their Toss Up Puzzle-solving skills can also register online to compete against fellow fans in real-time during the program’s Facebook Premiere Toss Up Challenge event on February 11, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. PT.
For more information, visit GoCollette.com.
For more information on Collette, Peru, London, South Africa, Portugal, Switzerland
For more Tour Operator News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS