Wheel the World Launches Accessible Group Tours for People with Disabilities
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz January 13, 2022
Wheel the World, the leading online travel booking platform for people with disabilities, has launched nine new accessible multi-day group tours for 2022, helping travelers with disabilities come together to discover some of the world’s greatest wonders.
The tours offer accessible accommodations, activities, ground transportation, in-destination guides and more, all with a thoughtful focus on the needs of people with disabilities. Group tours offer spaces for eight to ten travelers using manual or power wheelchairs depending on the destination. Destinations range from New York City to Israel, Greece, Costa Rica, Morocco and Switzerland.
“My group trip experiences are among my favorite travels, as they combine the joy of experiencing a new place with community and camaraderie, elements that are much needed following the isolation of the pandemic,” Wheel the World Co-Founder and CEO Alvaro Silberstein said. “We will continue to collaborate with our colleagues in the travel industry to seek out and expand access to the best accessible travel opportunities around the globe.”
Wheel the World is an online resource and booking platform for travelers with differing accessibility needs. It offers fifty destinations with resources on places to stay, accessible experiences, multi-day private adventures and now, group tours.
For more information, please visit Wheel the World.
