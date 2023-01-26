5 Reasons to Attend ASTA's Global Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico
The American Society of Travel Advisors' Global Convention is fast approaching. This year's event will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 2-4, 2023, and will present travel advisors with a number of opportunities to further their success in the year ahead.
TravelPulse spoke with ASTA's Vice President, Business Development, to get the details on why the Global Connection is a must for travel advisors.
Can travel advisors expect to see a boost in their business after attending ASTA's Global Conventions?
Absolutely! This year’s convention will feature 10 destination training Lunch & Learns and a trade show with 150-plus travel suppliers so advisors can add new products to their portfolio.
Our education offerings will also ensure attendees leave with new skills to propel their businesses forward. Lastly, our networking opportunities provide attendees with a forum for idea sharing and partnership fostering they can’t find anywhere else.
Will there be opportunities to experience San Juan and Puerto Rico as a whole?
Yes, in addition to several offsite networking events, attendees also have the opportunity to join sightseeing tours and FAM trips to experience the very best that Puerto Rico has to offer.
Our pre/post fam trips focus on adventure, family and luxury travel in Puerto Rico and our pre/post sightseeing tours will take attendees to the top tourism locations on the island, such as a catamaran outing to Icacos or a historical and cultural experience in Ponce.
Attendees could alternatively choose to discover hidden waterfalls with a lush tropical backdrop in El Yunque Rainforest, feed their appetite with an Old San Juan Walking & Taste Tour or wet their whistle with a BACARDI Distillery Mixology Experience. There will be something for everyone.
What educational opportunities are available during the Global Convention this year?
This year’s education sessions will focus on Sales & Marketing, Business Operations and last but certainly not least, Advocacy Awareness. Attendees can plan to walk away with insights into cutting-edge travel technologies, stronger sales prowess and smoother operations in their business. Our Advocacy Awareness training will teach advisors how to tell their stories in more effective ways, whether working with a supplier, client or elected official. We are also offering a two-day pre-workshop, “Travel Traffic & Conversion Experience” presented by Sandra McLemore.
Will travel advisors be able to meet high-level executives of prominent travel companies?
Yes–ASTA Global Convention stands apart from other industry events as we are the only convention to bring together key stakeholders from every corner of the industry. There is no other event that attracts leadership from every major consortium and host, elected officials, advisors from every type of business model, media (trade & consumer) and travel suppliers. ASTA Global Convention is the event where partnerships are formed and perceptions are changed.
What are the benefits of registering early?
As we have limited space on our fans and sightseeing tours, advisors should sign up now to ensure they get the experiences they would like.
Additionally, our registration rates increase on February 4. Advisors should make sure to register now to take advantage of our early-bird registration rate.
