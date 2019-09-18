Adventures by Disney Providing Major Discounts for Travel Agents to Sell
Travel Agent Donald Wood September 18, 2019
Travel agents have the chance to make their clients’ winter and spring vacations unforgettable with discounts from Adventures by Disney.
When booking travel through March 25, 2020, clients can save $400 per person on select international land departures, $300 per person on select domestic departures and $150 per person on select domestic escape departures.
For a family of four departing between January 5 and April 30, 2020, they could earn a total savings of up to $1,600 on an Adventures by Disney vacation. Officials added that land packages must be booked 30-45 days before the applicable departure date.
The per person, per reservation discounts are valid only for select Adventures by Disney itineraries and departures and based on double occupancy. Availability is subject to confirmation at the time of booking. The discounts are only available to U.S. residents.
As for some of the available vacation options, Adventures by Disney announced earlier this year the 2020 launch of an unforgettable family vacation itinerary in Egypt, a three-part tour featuring adventures by land, river and sea.
In addition to the Egyptian itineraries, Adventures by Disney’s roster of 2020 guided vacations includes more adult-exclusive departures than ever before and the return of more than 35 popular itineraries around the globe.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS