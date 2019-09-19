ALG Vacations Launches Marketing Platform for Agents
September 19, 2019
Apple Leisure Group Vacations has launched ALGV360, a new online marketing tool that helps agents streamline their marketing, advertising and social media engagement.
The company also announced new group self-service features and a more streamlined experience on their Groups Dashboard. The announcements were made during the Ascend conference for travel agents held Sept. 16-18 in King-Of-Prussia, Pa.
ALGV360 offers customizable and aspirational content they can use with a few clicks. Agents can include their own logos and call-to-action on promotional materials featuring ALV Vacations destinations, hotel partners and brand-specific sales and promotions.
The web-based marketing platform is accessible from any location with internet access, including mobile devices. Advanced search filters and other user-friendly features help agents work more efficiently and more profitably.
“Selling travel in the digital age requires that agents not only be veritable experts in a variety of popular destinations, they must also devote an increasing amount of time to social media, advertising and digital marketing,” said Wendy Hoekwater, senior vice president-marketing for ALG Vacations. “ALGV360 distills what would be hours of work into as little as 30 seconds, resulting in professionally appearing posts, flyers, banner ads, emails, selling guides, radio scripts, print ads and more — with images invoking the client’s dream vacation.”
ALG Vacations, formed after the merger of The Mark Travel Corp. into Apple Leisure Group, includes Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and United Vacations.
Meanwhile, the enhancements to the VAX Groups Dashboard include Automated Inventory Requests available to all Caribbean and Mexico groups traveling 2020 and beyond. They will also be able to add additional rooms from originally contracted room categories as well as book pre- and post-trip room nights outside of their contracted room block. Rooms placed on request will be automatically sent to the travel advisor’s designated Service Pod for follow-up action with the hotel, sparing agents the need to email requests.
Agents can also add scheduled air or Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights to existing land-only groups, based on availability. Reservation package type will automatically update to ensure competitive pricing.
“We’ve made a number of improvements to your Groups Dashboard to make booking groups with us quicker, easier and more lucrative than ever before,” said Jeff Mullen, COO for ALG Vacations. “Every action you can take without having to pick up the phone saves valuable time you can now devote toward selling more vacation experiences.”
