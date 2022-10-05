ALG Vacations Rolls Out ALGVPro
Travel Agent ALG Vacations Janeen Christoff October 05, 2022
ALG Vacations has launched its new travel advisor specialist program, ALGVPro.
The program is comprised of five interactive Certification modules, which must be successfully completed to be certified as an ALGVPro.
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
Completion of the program also qualifies travel advisors for continuing education unit (CEU) credit from the Travel Institute and there are electives advisors can enroll in to earn additional CEU credits.
Advisors can start with ALGV’s Recommended path, which includes Basic curriculum. They can then work their way up to the Advanced curriculum.
The alternative for travel advisors familiar with ALG Vacations is to test out of the fundamentals by enrolling in the Accelerated path.
Through the Certification modules and the Electives, advisors will learn about what sets ALGV apart and become familiar with its brands.
Advisors will also learn how to use VAX VacationAccess to maximum efficiency as well as how to manage group bookings. The program also gives travel advisors the latest details on ALGV policies, programs, marketing platforms and advisor advantages and more.
There are more than just educational benefits to becoming an ALGV Pro:
5,000 WAVES® points for the first 500 advisors who complete all five ALGVPro Certification modules.
Quarterly incentives for completing a new module—including drawings for three hotel stays, five sets of Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flight (ENVF) seats, and a United Airlines® amenity voucher.
Up to five Travel Institute CEU credits – three credits for completing the Certification curriculum and two more when completing the Elective courses.
One reduced-rate air seat on any ENVF booked 30 – 60 days in advance of departure at the 30- to 0-day fare, as part of ALGV’s Discounted Agent Vacation (DAV) program.
“We’re thrilled to get this travel advisor specialist program off the ground and arm advisors with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive travel environment,” said Jacki Marks, Executive Vice President, Trade Brands. “Becoming an ALGVPro will make travel advisors’ jobs easier as they learn new tips and efficiencies to accelerate their path to profitability and get on the fast track to success.”
It's easy to get started: Travel advisors just need to enroll at ALGVacations.com/ALGVPro.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience Elevated ‘Luxury Included’ Vacations at Sandals Royal Barbados
-
For more information on ALG Vacations, United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS