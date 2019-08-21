AmaWaterways Launches AmaAcademy
WHY IT RATES: Advisors who complete the first course will receive reduced FAM rates and an opportunity to earn a pre-paid digital Mastercard. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
AmaWaterways today announced the launch of AmaAcademy, an all-new interactive online education platform designed to help travel advisors sell luxury river cruise vacations. AmaAcademy is an integral part of the AmaWaterways’ Travel Advisor Portal which also provides access to a range of travel advisor tools including:
- Online Booking Engine
- Webinar Wednesdays, a series of webinars hosted by AmaWaterways executives
- Beyond the Riverbanks, a quarterly past guest magazine
- Expanded suite of marketing collateral including a new Social Media Toolkit
Those who successfully complete AmaAcademy’s first interactive course titled “‘Ama’ Means Love: The AmaWaterways Difference,” will receive an AmaWaterways certified advisor certificate and qualify for reduced FAM rates starting at $690 per person to experience an unforgettable AmaWaterways river cruise first-hand. In addition, all new Course 1 graduates who book a new reservation with a deposit within 90 days of completion of the first course qualify to earn a $50 digital Mastercard*.
“The launch of our new AmaAcademy is very exciting, as it has always been a priority for us to provide valuable resources to support our travel advisor partners, especially as we continue to grow and expand our offerings,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “We’ve received wonderful feedback from travel advisors during AmaAcademy’s soft launch, and we are confident this new tool will allow our partners to grow their sales through a deeper understanding of the special river cruise experience that AmaWaterways offers their clients.”
Graduates under the previous learning platform are grandfathered into the reduced FAM rate but are still encouraged to complete Course 1 of the new AmaAcademy to update their knowledge and benefit from the new booking incentive.
Additional courses and special incentives will be added in the coming months as AmaAcademy continues to provide travel advisors the latest information about the award-winning company’s ships, destinations, selling tools and more.
To sign up for AmaAcademy, visit Travel Advisor Portal at AmaWaterways.com.
SOURCE: AmaWaterways press release.
