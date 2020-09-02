American Airlines Launches New Travel Advisors Account Management Platform
American Airlines announced travel advisors now have more control over their clients’ tickets through a new AirPass account management platform.
Launched on September 1, American’s new online tool gives agents the ability to make real-time decisions for customers through updates, including enhanced fare transparency, full itinerary visibility and control of ticket from the time of booking to destination arrival.
The new platform is the aviation industry’s first pre-paid travel membership program to equip users with an online account setup in less than one day. AirPass streamlines new member enrollment and provides approved accounts with login credentials and booking access within 24 hours.
“We’re proud to offer the advisor community these new capabilities for managing AirPass based on their input over the last couple years,” American Global Head of Leisure Sales Kyle Mabry said. “While the average user will continue to leverage the program as before, this additional transparency and control over booking will help agencies serve customers more seamlessly.”
Additional improvements for travel advisors include real-time account balance displays after booking a ticket and the future ability to purchase tickets with American’s partners.
AirPass also provides members with an elevated travel experience, including fixed-rate fares, no change or cancellation fees, instant AAdvantage elite status, complimentary Admirals Club membership, instant upgrades, Priority check-in and boarding, companion benefits, inflight amenities and more.
