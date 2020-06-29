ASTA Asks Travel Advisors to Contact Congress for COVID Relief
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is asking travel advisors to help shape the next wave of relief bills by contacting their members of Congress.
Senators and Representatives are working on the next big coronavirus relief package, which could be complete by early August.
The next wave includes the RESTART Act (S. 3814), a new loan program for hard-hit industries; the RESTART Act (S. 3814), which expands CARES Act's Employee Retention Tax Credit, and the American TRIP Act (S. 4031) that gives families a temporary travel tax credit.
Travel advisors can use ASTA’s easy-to-complete form to contact their congresspeople and write a message that shares what they would like to see in the new legislation.
ASTA has been working tirelessly for travel advisors to advocate on their behalf—lobbying officials for changes to the Paycheck Protection Program, calling on the CDC to build consumer confidence and going to bat to help travel advisors survive this ongoing crisis.
