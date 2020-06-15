ASTA Calls for CDC to Build Consumer Confidence in Open Letter
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff June 15, 2020
ASTA president and CEO Zane Kerby penned a letter to the CDC calling for clear guidance on travel.
In the letter, Kerby noted that the “ CDC’s communications with regard to travel has been uneven at best” and said that clear guidance from the organization is needed in order for the industry to recover quickly.
“A key aspect of this rebound, perhaps the central one, is the need for assurances from public health officials that it is safe for consumers to travel again,” writes Kerby. “Our research indicates this message from the government will outweigh any other messages–from travel suppliers, from government officials outside public health departments, even from friends and family in influencing consumer confidence. For the federal government, this means the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must have a central role in formulating specific guidelines for travel in the near future.”
ASTA is requesting the CDC provide clear guidance to build consumer confidence in returning to travel, including the following:
Setting Clear Standards Across All Travel Modes: “In essence, we ask the Administration to tell suppliers in each vertical what steps they need to take, by when, to restart travel safely. Doing so, we believe, will supercharge the nascent travel recovery by allowing suppliers, agencies and consumers to plan and book with confidence,” Kerby requested.
Prioritize the Restart of the Cruise Industry: “As discussed above, CDC’s posture toward cruising has been the most clear as compared to other modes. However, this clarity must extend to setting clear and achievable safety standards across the industry, accompanied by specific timelines, so that this part of the travel industry–which has been all but shut down by CDC’s actions–can get back on its feet,” wrote Kerby.
Prioritize Resumption of International Travel: “While restarting domestic travel in earnest will likely be the primary focus in the early stages of recovery, we urge the Administration to focus the diplomatic assets of the U.S. government toward working with governments across the globe to restore a free flow of travel across borders, subject of course to appropriate health, safety and security measures, which is critical to global economic health,” Kerby noted.
ASTA also asked for the Administration to prioritize passport services. It was just announced that the U.S. State Department has begun Phases One of reopening passport services in the U.S.
ASTA concluded by encouraging the government and the private sector to work together in a coordinated effort to get the travel industry back on track.
“At ASTA, we are committed to working toward a travel industry restart with federal, state and international governments, our members, and the broader travel ecosystem in a way that puts the safety and health of U.S. citizens at its center,” said Kerby. “Taken together with the financial relief provided to travel businesses by the U.S Congress and the private sector doing its part, we believe the steps outlined above will help instill consumer confidence and get America’s economy, and its intrepid travelers, moving again.”
