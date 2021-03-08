ASTA Calls for More Industry Support
March 08, 2021
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (H.R. 1319) passed the Senate on Saturday. It is expected to clear the U.S. House of Representatives this week and head to President Biden’s desk.
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) welcomed the passage of the bill but noted that there are critical needs that need to be addressed.
“ASTA welcomes the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act that will support travel-reliant businesses and the industry as whole recover from the COVID-19 crisis, several of which we have been advocating nonstop since the beginning of the year,” ASTA president and CEO Zane Kerby said in a statement. “These include funding for vaccine distribution, extension of the Employee Retention Tax Credit through the end of the year with extra benefits for ‘severely distressed’ businesses, extension of the CARES Act’s enhanced unemployment benefits for laid-off employees and independent contractors through September, fully funding the CARES Act’s EIDL advance grant program and setting aside a portion of state and local government funding to support travel and tourism businesses.”
Kerby specifically praised amendments added by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) that would have helped support travel agencies under the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program and cruise lines sailing between Washington and Alaska.
“While the American Rescue Plan Act provides some support, it is clear that more is needed for our industry,” Kerby’s statement said. “We have been catastrophically impacted by COVID-19 and face a longer recovery window than virtually any other industry.”
ASTA will continue to fight for the survival of travel advisors.
“As we have said time and again, when government action has a disproportionally negative impact on a specific industry, it is a matter of fundamental fairness that the government provide targeted relief to the businesses most severely affected. With this principle as our North Star, we will keep fighting for relief until the travel agency sector is restored to health,” Kerby continued.
“We say to Congress–the job of COVID relief is not done. Through no fault of their own, the women and men in our membership–your constituents–are at risk of losing their livelihood and desperately need your support At minimum, the Paycheck Protection Program must be extended and targeted toward the hardest-hit industries and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program must be broadened to include travel agencies, as Senator Murkowski and Reps. Mark Amodei (R-NV) and Charlie Crist (D-FL) proposed before bill passage.”
