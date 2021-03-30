ASTA Calls on Travel Advisors To Contact Congress on SAVE Act
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff March 30, 2021
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is asking members to contact their representatives in Congress regarding the SAVE Act.
The act, introduced last week by Representatives Mark Amodei (R-NV), Charlie Crist (D-FL,) Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) and Dina Titus (D-NV), would make travel agencies and other hard-hit businesses eligible for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.
Through this program, applicants can receive grants equal to 45 percent of their 2019 gross revenue, up to $10 million.
ASTA is asking travel advisors to call on House Representatives to ask them to cosponsor the bill and amplify calls for passage of the SAVE Act.
Advisors can use ASTA’s grassroots portal, www.asta.org/adocacy, where they can access a quick form that sends an email to their representative. Phone calls are even better than email, and on ASTA’s advocacy page, advisors can also access the correct numbers to call.
Sponsored Content
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
- Advertising ALG Vacations
For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS