Last updated: 05:48 PM ET, Fri October 08 2021

ASTA Hosts 2nd Annual Advocacy Awareness Day

Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff October 08, 2021

Advocacy Awareness Day
Advocacy Awareness Day (photo courtesy ASTA)

The American Society of Travel Advisors has announced its second annual Advocacy Awareness Day. The live virtual event will take place live on Facebook on October 19, 2021, from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

Attendees can learn about all the ways ASTA goes to bat for travel advisors throughout the year.

This year's event is hosted by Shannon Cunningham, membership and engagement specialist at Gifted Travel Network and Vanessa McGovern, co-founder and chief sales officer for Gifted Travel Network.

"We want to shine the light on ASTA. We want all travel advisors to know what ASTA is, what they do, why they do it and why it is so important," said Cunningham.

Advocacy Awareness Day is the ideal time to discover, if advisors haven't already, the important role ASTA plays in the industry. The association has played an enormous part during the pandemic when travel advisors worked overtime to help clients, and ASTA worked hard to help ensure agency survival.

Janeen Christoff
