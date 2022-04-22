ASTA Invites You To Celebrate Global Travel Advisor Day on May 4th
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Laurie Baratti April 22, 2022
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is revving up for this year’s ‘Global Travel Advisor Day’ celebration—coming up on Wednesday, May 4—and encouraging members to do the same by participating in some grassroots campaigns.
On that day, the world’s leading advocacy organization for travel advisors will be holding a virtual celebration event via Facebook Live (also broadcast on YouTube and LinkedIn), complete with exciting speakers, prize giveaways and more.
The event, sponsored by Sandals Resorts, will take place live and in two parts: from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.
Travel Advisors are invited to start spreading the word about the special day designated in honor of their chosen profession and help heighten awareness about the important role they play in the industry and all the positives they provide their clientele.
To that end, ASTA has created a fantastic toolkit that advisors can use to increase awareness ahead of the celebration, with downloadable, customizable logos and pre-sized social media images (for Facebook and Instagram). Participants should be sure to use the hashtags #TravelAdvisorDay and #ASTAAdvisors to keep ASTA looped into the online conversation.
The association also offers easy-to-use templates for sending “letters to the editor” of consumer media outlets, informing them of the amazing work travel advisors do and explaining why now is the time for travelers to enlist the aid of an expert advisor. Likewise, they can access the grassroots advocacy portal to pen letters to lawmakers on Capitol Hill and keep the interests of the travel advisor community at the forefront of Congress’ thoughts.
For a chance to win one of the many prizes supplied by ASTA’s partners for the Global Travel Advisor Day celebration—which include AmaWaterways cruises, American Airlines Business Class Tickets to anywhere and verandas on a selection of Celebrity Cruises’ seven-night Caribbean sailings—members can donate to support Ukrainian refugees, then email their receipt to donations@asta.org before April 30.
The past two years have certainly hit the travel advisor community with many ups and downs, courtesy of COVID-19. But, ultimately, the many logistical complications of traveling amid the pandemic—border closures, entry requirements and in-destination restrictions subject to change at a moment’s notice—and the resulting confusion among consumers have only served to reinforce the benefits of enlisting a professional travel advisor for trip-planning purposes and real-time support.
For more information, visit asta.org/TravelAdvisorDay.
