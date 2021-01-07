ASTA Provides Unprecedented Assistance to Members During Pandemic
January 07, 2021
The American Society of Travel Advisors continues to be committed to helping members navigate the treacherous waters of this pandemic. After wrapping up 2020 with a final relief bill, ASTA updated members recently on what this newest COVID-19 package looks like and how travel advisors can benefit.
In a recent call with representatives of the media, Eben Peck, ASTA’s executive vice president, advocacy, reflected on the last 12 months and discussed what the association will be advocating for in the coming year and how they will continue to assist travel advisors.
"Government affairs has always been a really important part of ASTA’s mission but 2020 was a year when it went from something that was really important to have and to do to almost life and death when it came to our members' businesses. We’ve engaged in advocacy activities on a scale like we have never ever done before. We probably packed about five or 10 years of activity into about one," Peck said.
Since the pandemic hit, ASTA has engaged in more than 150 congressional meetings, calls and zooms, 14 separate federal and state grassroots campaigns with 25,457 participants and sending 105,017 advocacy messages.
ASTA has not only advocated on behalf of travel advisors to propose helpful legislation, but the association has provided resources and interpretation of the CARES Act and Congress’ latest relief bill that passed in late December, including how to navigate second-draw PPP loans and how to receive loan forgiveness.
One of the key roles that ASTA is now playing for its members is providing this type of assistance.
“We have shifted to the mode of helping our members maximize their benefits,” said Peck. “They can send us emails and we will respond to every inquiry.”
In light of the newest round of benefits passed in Congress, ASTA is updating its materials available on its member website and providing up-to-date information on the latest ways in which travel advisors can apply for financial assistance.
What’s next in 2021?
ASTA believes there will be another relief bill once the newly inaugurated Biden administration takes control. One of the items the association will push for is the RESTART Act, which would provide new forgivable loans that are larger than those available in the PPP. ASTA will also push for specific funding for travel industry recovery. ASTA also supports a tax credit for travel as well as a way to shield travel agencies from liability.
“We don’t want our members to have any legal exposure for sending folks on the road,” said Peck.
Beyond financial relief for travel agencies and advocacy efforts, ASTA is monitoring other issues, including the CDC’s sail order and the harmonization of international travel restrictions.
“We want to help suggest ideas and ways we can get moving again,” said Peck.
ASTA is also supportive of a mask mandate on airplanes, which it believes the incoming Biden administration supports.
“Seems like a no-brainer,” said Peck. "It’s something we need to do to keep this under control.”
One of ASTA’s biggest achievements was winning the fight over the Department of Labor’s ‘Blacklist’ Rule. The organization worries that the future Biden administration may overturn this significant achievement, and they will monitor the situation.
For travel advisors, ASTA is eager to receive feedback from travel advisors and agency owners about their experiences with the PPP loan process. The association is asking that, if someone has had their loan forgiven, to let them know. Members can send questions and feedback to www.asta.org/covid19member or anyone can email the team at govtaffairs@asta.org.
