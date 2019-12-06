ASTA Rolls Out Health Insurance for Members
WHY IT RATES: In 38 states, members of the American Society of Travel Advisors, along with their families and employees, are eligible for insurance coverage. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Today, the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is proud to announce the finalized details of its partnership with Association Health Programs of Overland Park, Kansas (AHP) to offer health insurance as an exclusive benefit to its membership.
AHP has over 30 years of experience serving national associations and is an industry leader in providing health insurance solutions to association members by designing cost-effective coverage solutions tailored to each member’s needs.
“At ASTA, we are constantly looking for ways to strengthen the value we provide to our members, and putting an association health plan in place is a huge achievement in this regard,” said Zane Kerby, President & CEO of ASTA. “This program will allow individuals and small business owners to obtain coverage at group rates much more favorable than if purchased individually – indeed, some of our ‘beta testers’ have reported premium savings of up to 40 percent. We encourage our members to explore coverage under our plan and enroll if it works for them, and encourage non-members to join today to get access.”
ASTA members, their families and employees in 38 states are eligible for coverage. ASTA-member independent contractors are also eligible to participate. The program’s beta testers have reported insurance premium savings of up to 40 percent.
In addition to health insurance, ASTA members may also purchase through the plan other types of insurance coverage, including dental, vision, disability, life, accident, long-term care and Medicare supplements. Non-members desiring access to this important new benefit are encouraged to join ASTA now.
Products and rates vary by state and individual circumstances. Due to restrictions under state law, health insurance coverage is not currently available in AK, CA, CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI, VT and WA.
More information about the program and enrollment can be found here. For additional questions and concerns, please contact us at askasta@asta.org.
SOURCE: American Society of Travel Advisors press release.
