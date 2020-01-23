Australia Tourism Officials Make Case for Sending Tourists Now at TLG Event
Travel Agent Travel Leaders Group Harvey Chipkin January 23, 2020
NEW YORK – Australian tourism officials made a plea for travelers to visit the country in the face of ongoing news about devastating bush fires in the destination.
Speaking at a Travel Leaders Group media event, Chris Allison, head of commercial partnerships in North America for Tourism Australia, said: “the best way to support Australia is to visit, soon.” He said there have been a relatively small number of cancellations, but the issue is with potential visitors who have not yet booked.
Allison said bush fires are part of the ecological cycle in Australia but the depth and breadth of this year’s fires are different. However, he added that the fires impact a very small percentage of a huge country. “Many consumers in the U.S. would think our country is completely on fire,” said Allison, “but the reality is that the fires are in very concentrated areas.”
To help educate travel advisors and consumers, said Allison, Australia.com is a single source of information about what is going on. It offers travelers information on safety and information and how to help. He said it’s important to get positive images out now as the situation has improved with many fires out and the remaining ones contained.
The Australian government, said Allison, has committed $76 million to a tourism recovery package and there will be further announcements about how the destination will get its message out to the U.S. market.
Travel Leaders Group, through its various foundations, announced a donation to the Australian Red Cross at the event. J.D. O’Hara, CEO, said the company is “truly devastated” by the deep losses being faced due to the fires. He also said that “Those looking to support Australia tourism beyond monetary donations should consider booking a vacation there in the future, as tourism dollars are another way to help the local economy and small business owners regain their footing,”
Also at the event, Travel Leaders Group executives forecast a strong 2020 and decade beyond based on many factors, including:
– The company’s 2020 Travel Trends survey of 2,000 consumers indicated they plan to travel and spend more this year.
– In 1990, 4% of Americans had passports; now that number is 42%.
– Research shows the more complex and expensive a trip the more likely people are to use a travel advisor.
–Travel advisors book 75% of all U.S. international travel, 66% of packaged tour sales and 82% of luxury cruise sales.
O’Hara said Travel Leaders Group itself is growing faster than any agency consortium and has acquired more than 20 travel companies in the last three years.
Last year, its network expanded to more than 80 countries with many affiliates the largest in their regions.
