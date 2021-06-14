Avanti and Bavaria Tourism Announce Partnership to Benefit Travel Advisors
Bavaria Tourism and wholesale tour operator Avanti Destinations have partnered to launch an educational program for travel advisors and their FIT clients, comprising a new microsite, new 34-page e-brochure and a webinar on June 17 at 1pm EDT/10am PDT.
The campaign showcases seven customizable Avanti vacations throughout Bavaria, including a new suggested self-drive vacation, Germany’s Alpine Road, that visits several off-the-beaten path destinations along the Bavarian Alps.
As an incentive, advisors can qualify for a $25 gift card from Avanti for each of the first 200 passengers booked on a Bavarian vacation. Bookings and a deposit must be made between June 14 through August 14 to qualify, but client travel may take place through December 2022.
Going beyond the best-known destinations
“Now is an ideal time for advisors to get familiar with the diversity of both traditional and unexpected experiences that Bavaria offers and its distinctive culture, history, food and drink, and stunning landscapes,” said Paul Barry, CEO of Avanti Destinations. “We are pleased to partner with Bavaria Tourism in the creation of these useful educational tools to help advisors feel confident in suggesting that their FIT clients go beyond the most popular destinations and instead get to know this fascinating part of Germany in greater depth. We see an increasing number of advisors booking itineraries into 2022 that take in multiple destinations within one country, rather than hopping from one national capital to another”.
Getting to know Bavaria from insiders’ perspectives
“We are eager to welcome back our American visitors to Bavaria after such challenging times,” said Barbara Radomski, CEO of Bavaria Tourism. “We know they will be looking for fulfilling and memorable travel experiences to enjoy with family and friends. With that in mind, in partnership with
Avanti Destinations, Bavaria Tourism is committed to educating and training Avanti travel advisors on the many diverse offerings Bavaria provides.
“The brand-new content-rich microsite with itineraries and inspirational ideas gives advisors abundant opportunities to get to know Bavaria from the perspective of our local Bavarian insiders or ‘ambassadors’ so they can explore beyond the traditional destinations and easily curate and customize truly unique Bavarian vacations for their clients. We look forward to a prosperous restart of travel in the coming months and into 2022,” added Radomski.
Castles, mountains, road trips, romance, art and history
Featured on both the new microsite and e-brochure are different types of experiences that clients might sample. These include: driving and cycling road trips; picturesque castles; active travel activities in scenic natural settings, such as mountains, lakes, and forests; history and tradition; art and architecture; the charming Romantic Road route of medieval villages and castles; festivals and other special events.
Videos on the microsite feature profiles of real-life Bavarian insiders, such as artisans and craftspeople, local distillers, brewers, “ethical” winemakers, sustainable chefs, musicians with creative sounds, and the first innkeeper to offer vegetarian and vegan cuisine in the Alps.
Highlighted destinations include: the pilgrimage town of Altötting with its miracle-working Black Madonna; Ammergau Nature Park near Oberammergau, home to the famous passion play; the picturesque Bavarian Alps; Füssen, home to iconic Neuschwanstein Castle; the mountain resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen; Chiemsee-Alpenland, an off-the-beaten area surrounding Lake Chiemsee, known as the “Bavarian Sea” and it’s lavish Herrenchiemsee New Palace; the Franconia region, famous for its wines and beers; Bayreuth of opera festival fame; the historic cities of Nuremberg, Regensburg, and Rothenburg ob der Tauber with their cobblestone lanes and half-timbered houses; and Munich, culturally-rich capital city and the gateway to Bavaria.
Seven Bavarian vacation ideas
The newest addition to Avanti’s customizable itineraries for FIT travelers going to Bavaria is “Germany’s Alpine Road”, a 7-day/6-night self-drive vacation through the Bavarian Alps starting on the shores of Lake Constance at Lindau. Includes: two nights each in Lindau, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, and Berchtesgaden; walking tour of Lindau; boat ride on Lake Constance with private guide; entrance fee at the castles of Neuschwanstein and Hohenschwangau; private tour of Germany’s tallest mountain (Zugspitze), private tour of a cheese dairy, and rental car from Munich. Site of the 1936 Winter
Olympics, Garmisch-Partenkirchen offers not only winter sports, but hiking and photography opportunities in the dramatic Partnach Gorge. Berchtesgaden is famous for its beautiful National Park, the Watzmann mountain – highest peak that is 100% in Germany, and the location of Hitler’s “Eagle’s Nest” mountain retreat.
Avanti’s other six Bavarian itinerary recommendations on the joint microsite are:
—Beers of Bavaria – 6 days/5 nights in Munich and Nuremberg includes beer and food walking tour in Munich, private tour in Bamberg with smoked beer sampling, private Maisel’s Beer World tour in Bayreuth, dinner in Munich, 3-day rail pass.
—Taste of Bavaria – 6 days/5 nights in Munich and Nuremberg. Includes dinners in both cities, culinary experience in Nuremberg learning how to bake gingerbread from a chef and all about the town’s signature bratwurst.
—Romantic Road (self-drive) – 6 days/5 nights with a rental car to follow the celebrated Romantic Road, dotted with castles, medieval towns, quaint shops. Overnights in Würzburg, Rothenburg, Augsburg, Füssen, and Munich.
—Bavarian Adventures and Fairy Tales – 8 days/7 nights in Munich and Füssen with a rental car to explore the foothills of the Alps, near the romantic castles of Neuschwanstein and Hohenschwangau. Includes private tour of the world’s largest wheat beer brewery (Erdinger); private walking tour of Altötting, where the Black Madonna is said to perform miracles; private guided hike in the Ammergauer Alps.
—Franconian Favorites – 9 days/8 nights in Nuremberg, Rothenburg ob der Tauber, and Würzburg with daytrips to Bamberg and Bayreuth. Includes private walking tour of Würzburg’s Old Town, private tours in Rothenburg, Bamberg, and Bayreuth, shared tour in Nuremberg – some tours feature food and beer.
—Regensburg Regional Highlights – 4 days/3 nights Regensburg, founded by the Romans and the only authentically preserved large medieval city. Includes private history and beer tour.
For additional information on booking unique experiences and custom-built, multi-destination FIT or group travel 365 days a year to Europe, Asia, North Africa/Middle East, and Central and South America, log onto the travel agent portal https://book.avantidestinations.com or call 1-800-422-5053 to speak with an expert travel specialist.
