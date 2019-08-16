Become the Next Dominica Expert
Travel Agent Codie Liermann August 16, 2019
Rolling green landscapes, tropical rainforests and scattered volcanic beaches are some of the splendors that make up the island of Dominica. Often referred to as The Nature Island and home to the Caribbean’s longest walking trail, this island offers endless opportunities for adventurous outdoor activities.
So often, clients mention that they’d like to escape the crowds. Travelers looking for an off the beaten path destination filled with activities such as hiking, diving, whale watching and canyoning—just to name a few—will find what they’re looking for with a trip to Dominica.
Visitors to the island can experience exclusive activities they may not be able to find in other destinations. Some of these include a dip in the Emerald Pool, relaxing on a black sand beach, swimming with a horse during a horseback riding tour and hiking to the Boiling Lake.
The submerged volcanic crater and amount of dive sites is a dream for divers, and the endless miles of trails keep the hikers happy for days. A unique blend of English, French, African and Carib cultures provide several annual events and festivals for visitors to participate in.
This destination appeals to all types of travelers, from families interested in exploring a new area of the world and couples wanting a romantic escape for their honeymoon or anniversary trip to groups and adventurers in search of a diving or snorkeling vacation. This provides multiple selling opportunities for agents.
In order to learn about everything this under the radar island has to offer, travel agents can participate in Dominica’s new specialist program. Take a dive into the wealth of information, learn the top-selling tools for the destination and enjoy access to various marketing tools.
With only five easy modules, agents will be provided with the knowledge they need to begin selling this paradise. The modules include the following: Discover Dominica, Land Adventures for all, Water Adventures for all, Where to stay, Events & Cuisine and Selling Dominica.
Upon completion of this program, travel agents will have a good grasp on the highlights of this place and will be able to talk with potential clients about planning a Dominica vacation.
Learn more about the specialist program or sign up by visiting the website.
