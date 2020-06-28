Cancun Preps For Travel Advisor Summit
Travel Agent Rich Thomaselli June 28, 2020
Cancun, the famed Mexico resort city that reopened to tourists earlier this month, is reopening for travel advisors and agents this fall by hosting its first conference since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
The organizing committee of the Sustainable Tourism Summit has announced that it will hold its fourth edition in Cancun from September 7 through the 10th. The summit was to be held last April, but COVID-19 put a damper on travel of any kind and forced organizers to establish new protocols in this face-to-face event, such as the control of the capacity, the mandatory use of masks and the possibility of following it virtually, according to Reportur.mx.
The event was rescheduled for “when the epidemiological traffic (is) light (and) is favorable for its development," said Vicente Ferreyra, CEO of Sustentur, organizer of the event.
As part of the security and hygiene measures, there will be few people, but the event will be broadcast on social networks for those people who will not be able to attend or who for some reason do not have travel among their plans, Ferreyra said.
According to the program of the Sustainable Tourism Summit, on Tuesday, Sept. 8 the master conference is scheduled: Tourism, trends and the vision of the private sector for sustainable development, by Gloria Guevara Manzo, CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council.
There will be simultaneous panels, conferences and workshops on topics such as regenerative tourism; financing for business transformation, responsible purchases in the tourism sector and Climate Proof Investment Tool for tourism projects.
