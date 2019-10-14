Last updated: 11:32 AM ET, Mon October 14 2019

Carnival Brings Back 'AMP Up Commission Challenge' for 2020 Wave Season

Carnival Cruise Line's AMP Up Commission Challenge will return in time for 2020 Wave Season
PHOTO: Carnival Cruise Line's AMP Up Commission Challenge will return in time for 2020 Wave Season. (photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

Christmas has come early for travel agents this year because Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday that its popular AMP Up Commission Challenge is returning for a third year in 2020.

Launching just in time for wave season, the program gives agents the opportunity to earn higher commissions of 11 to 15 percent based on the number of bookings they make between January 1 and March 30, 2020.

Participants who make 20 to 125 bookings during the three-month period will qualify for higher commission levels on sales for the remainder of 2020, from April 1 through December 31.

Travel agencies must register between now and November 30 by completing a simple registration form on GoCCL.com. Qualifying agencies will receive an enrollment confirmation email by December 6. Agencies that currently qualify for 10 percent to 14 percent commissions are eligible to participate in the AMP Up Commission Challenge.

Here's a break down of the commission levels and required sales thresholds:

—15 percent commission, 125 bookings

—14 percent commission, 88 bookings

—13 percent commission, 63 bookings

—12 percent commission, 38 bookings

—11 percent commission, 20 bookings

"Feedback from partners who participated in the AMP Up Commission Challenge the past two years has been overwhelmingly positive because it gives them an opportunity to boost their income," said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president global sales and trade marketing, in a statement accompanying Monday's announcement. "The beauty of this program is that after 'amping up' sales during Wave season, they’ll increase their commission level for the rest of the year. Any program that helps our travel partners earn more is a win-win and, at Carnival, we remain committed to all travel advisors so they can keep succeeding."

Monday's news comes just one month after the cruise line added a new dashboard to its GoCCL Navigator booking engine enabling travel agents to quickly view and support existing bookings and booked clients.

