Carnival Brings Back 'AMP Up Commission Challenge' for 2020 Wave Season
Travel Agent Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke October 14, 2019
Christmas has come early for travel agents this year because Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday that its popular AMP Up Commission Challenge is returning for a third year in 2020.
Launching just in time for wave season, the program gives agents the opportunity to earn higher commissions of 11 to 15 percent based on the number of bookings they make between January 1 and March 30, 2020.
Brightline Announces New Travel Advisor ProgramTravel Agent
ASTA Supports Hotel Advertising ActHotel & Resort
Participants who make 20 to 125 bookings during the three-month period will qualify for higher commission levels on sales for the remainder of 2020, from April 1 through December 31.
Travel agencies must register between now and November 30 by completing a simple registration form on GoCCL.com. Qualifying agencies will receive an enrollment confirmation email by December 6. Agencies that currently qualify for 10 percent to 14 percent commissions are eligible to participate in the AMP Up Commission Challenge.
Here's a break down of the commission levels and required sales thresholds:
—15 percent commission, 125 bookings
—14 percent commission, 88 bookings
—13 percent commission, 63 bookings
—12 percent commission, 38 bookings
—11 percent commission, 20 bookings
"Feedback from partners who participated in the AMP Up Commission Challenge the past two years has been overwhelmingly positive because it gives them an opportunity to boost their income," said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president global sales and trade marketing, in a statement accompanying Monday's announcement. "The beauty of this program is that after 'amping up' sales during Wave season, they’ll increase their commission level for the rest of the year. Any program that helps our travel partners earn more is a win-win and, at Carnival, we remain committed to all travel advisors so they can keep succeeding."
Monday's news comes just one month after the cruise line added a new dashboard to its GoCCL Navigator booking engine enabling travel agents to quickly view and support existing bookings and booked clients.
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS