Carnival’s “Onboard with You” Program Now Includes 1% Bonus Commission
Travel Agent Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton April 20, 2020
Carnival Cruise Line has enhanced its “Onboard with You” pledge to include a 1 percent bonus commission and maintaining commission levels during the suspension of operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Carnival will pay an additional 1 percent bonus commission on new retail bookings made through GoCCL.com or other online booking tools April 20 through June 30, 2020. The line will also maintain agencies’ current 2020 commission rates for 2021, regardless of whether they meet the necessary criteria for this year.
“Now more than ever is the message of ‘Onboard with You’ so important, as we all continue to navigate these unprecedented times. We want our travel partners to know how much we value and appreciate them and that they are not in this alone,” said Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “Travel advisors have always played a key role in Carnival’s success and we want to ensure that we are taking care of them and helping them to continue to grow and succeed now and in the future.”
Perez joined Carnival President Christine Duffy, Chief Commercial Officer Ken Tate and Shaquille O’Neal, the line’s “Chief Fun Officer,” to record a video message to travel partners.
The new “Onboard with You” pledge further builds upon the company’s commitment to protecting travel advisors’ commission on all fully paid bookings canceled due to the pause in operations. Carnival also offers full commission on the value of the future cruise credits (FCC), providing agents the opportunity to earn commission on their original booking and compensating them for working to rebook their clients using their FCC.
“We understand how hard agents worked for the first booking and re-booking their clients using the FCC involves additional work,” Perez said. “We want to recognize this effort and ensure that agents get commission on both bookings.”
Carnival has also enhanced GoCCL Navigator, the line’s online booking and service tool and remains focused on its Why Use a Travel Advisor program, the industry’s first consumer-focused program to reinforce the value of using travel advisors.
