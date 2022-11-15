Connect, Learn and Win With the Gastronomy & Wellness Expo
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke November 15, 2022
Travel advisors looking to expand their reach and grow their business can do so for free and from the comfort of their home office during the virtual Gastronomy & Wellness Expo taking place this Wednesday and Thursday, November 16-17, from 2-5 p.m. ET.
The two-day event combines dedicated content, video, general sessions and supplier interactions, offering travel professionals a unique opportunity to network with industry leaders, connect with fellow travel advisors and even win a free resort stay from the convenience of their desktop.
Over the course of the expo, attendees can chat with live representatives from destinations, hotels and resorts and more to secure the knowledge necessary to drive bookings and increase sales.
Gastronomy & Wellness Expo exhibitors will include Discover Puerto Rico, La Casa de la Playa, Jamaica Tourist Board, Elite Island Resorts, Visit Barbados, Sanctuary Cap Cana and the United States Virgin Islands. Discover Puerto Rico will even host a live webinar, "Culinary & Mixology in Puerto Rico," on Wednesday, November 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Attendees will also have a chance to win a pair of prizes. Elite Island Resorts is giving away $250 Elite Island Resorts Gift Cards to any Elite Island Resorts property while Sanctuary Cap Cana is awarding a complimentary two-night stay for two people.
Click here to register for free for this week's Gastronomy & Wellness Expo.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Caribbean
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS