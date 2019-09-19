Cruise One and Dream Vacations Celebrate Agents on River Cruise
September 19, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Top-producing agents enjoyed the Charms of the Mekong River Cruise escorted by executive vice president and co-owner of AmaWaterways Kristin Karst. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
CruiseOne and Dream Vacations recently recognized its top-producing travel agency franchise owners who are members of the home-based network’s prestigious “Circle of Excellence” with the Charms of the Mekong River Cruise aboard AmaWaterways’ AmaDara from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to Siem Reap in Cambodia.
“I look forward to the Circle of Excellence rewards trip every year because it provides an intimate opportunity to connect with our top producers and travel partners, while celebrating our joint successes,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of CruiseOne/Dream Vacations.
“I am so proud of the accomplishments of our Circle of Excellence members—not only their outstanding sales achievements, but also the leadership roles they take on each year within our organization as mentors and engaged committee members,” added Daly.
Escorted by Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-owner, and Diane Curchy-Horan, director of strategic partner networks with AmaWaterways, this year’s rewards cruise left a lasting impression with historical educational and immersive experiences.
While in Ho Chi Minh City, agents toured the War Remnants Museum, Ben Thanh Market and the infamous Cu Chi Tunnels. Highlights in Cambodia included a visit to the S21 Detention Center (Genocide Museum) in Phnom Penh, being blessed by Buddhist monks in Oudong and interacting with students at an elementary school in Oknhatey.
The cruise ended with a breathtaking sunrise over Angkor Wat, one of the ancient Seven Wonders of the World.
The Circle of Excellence rewards trip provides top-selling agents not only with unique vacation experiences, but also the opportunity to network in an intimate environment with key suppliers from the travel industry, as well as members of the CruiseOne/Dream Vacations leadership team.
Members of the Circle of Excellence attended a weeklong cruise as well as executives from the CruiseOne/Dream Vacations leadership team, including Daly, chief operating officer Debbie Fiorino and vice president of IT Sandi Szalay.
Other VIP guests and trip sponsors included:
—Lori Sheller-Ousley, senior vice president strategic sales and groups at MSC Cruises
—Adolfo Perez, senior vice president, global sales and trade marketing, Carnival Cruise Line
—Erin Douglas, senior director of strategic partnerships at Carnival Cruise Line
—Laurie Bohn, associate vice president, national accounts, sales at Royal Caribbean International
—Eva Jenner, vice president, sales at Holland America Line
—Joe Eastep, senior director of business development at Oceania Cruises
—Jason Douglas, director of key accounts at Crystal Cruises
—Gina Garrett-Mancuso, director of national accounts at Norwegian Cruise Line
—Cory Wallace, national accounts manager at Celebrity Cruises
—Tracee Adams, director of national accounts at GOGO Vacations
“These wonderful reward trips are special for many reasons. For one, they allow us to interact with other top performers in a casual environment, where we can freely share practices and ideas for mutual benefit. For another, we get an opportunity to build relationships with our peers, our corporate executives, and the representatives who join us from our top suppliers. And lastly, we get to experience one or more travel products firsthand, which is always invaluable,” said 2018 Dream Vacations Franchisee of the Year and Circle of Excellence member Susan Pretkus-Combs of Trabuco Canyon, California.
“This year AmaWaterways wowed us with their personal service and spectacular product,” added Pretkus-Combs. “Lots of great memories are made on these trips, with many laughs and stories shared. Our photos can’t begin to capture the full essence of the experience.”
SOURCE: CruiseOne/Dream Vacations press release.
