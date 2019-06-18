DARE to Be Motivational Theme for Dream Vacations National Conference
WHY IT RATES: Celebrated among industry thought leaders as the most comprehensive travel agent training at sea, each year’s national conference features a theme that provides inspiration for the week and the coming year. —Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Travel agents with Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. will take to the high seas aboard Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas for their annual award-winning weeklong national conference.
Celebrated among industry thought leaders as the most comprehensive travel agent training at sea, each year’s national conference has a theme that will not only be the inspiration for the week, but also the coming year. This year’s theme—DARE—was inspired by the acronym for parent company World Travel Holdings’ mission to Deliver A Remarkable Experience.
“National Conference is my favorite week of the year because not only is it like a family reunion, but it provides a fun platform for engaging with each other and learning how we can improve and continue to be the best sellers of travel in the industry,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president for Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. “I love how this year’s theme emphasizes that the ownership is on all of us to encourage people every day to be better and always take risks.”
The theme of DARE will provide attendees with the direction and inspiration to focus on evolving their businesses and to discover unique ways to grow. The goal of Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. is to inspire travel and deliver memorable vacation experiences and dream vacations to all customers.
At the end of the weeklong conference at sea, all attendees will be dared to take a risk and try something new both personally and professionally.
Throughout the week, attendees will participate in inspirational general sessions featuring key travel industry executives and world-renowned motivational speakers; engaging networking events; one-on-one meetings with cruise, resort and tour suppliers; interactive educational workshops; and peer-to-peer brainstorming sessions.
They will learn how to elevate their businesses by leveraging the award-winning technology, marketing and training programs available at no extra cost.
"National Conference is one of the most worthwhile investments our agents can make for their business each year whether they are cruise or land-focused,” said Lori Foster, Dream Vacations franchise owner and vacation specialist in San Clemente, Calif.
“There is a mix of experienced and new agents who all have the same goal - to network and meet people in the travel industry; connect and forge relationships with suppliers, Business Development Managers, and Headquarters staff; learn about the latest travel trends, and attend seminars to increase their knowledge. What’s even better is we do this while cruising to beautiful destinations and having a fabulous time with new and old friends, I can't recommend it enough!"
