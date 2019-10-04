Last updated: 11:49 AM ET, Fri October 04 2019

Delta Air Lines Announces Improvements for Travel Agents, Corporate Travel Managers

Travel Agent Delta Air Lines Donald Wood October 04, 2019

Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 takes off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 takes off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. (photo via rypson/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Delta Air Lines announced Thursday it plans to launch a chat feature on Delta Professional upgrade operational reporting for corporate customers as part of an effort to satisfy travel agents and corporate travel managers.

The chat feature on Delta Professional will give travel agents another way to quickly assist their customers with the help of the airline’s Global Sales Support chat function. Agents will be able to interact with support members immediately and fix problems before they impact travel.

The airline also announced that it would begin rolling out the Securities Hub, a new self-service application designed to streamline the corporate agreement filing process. Starting in November, corporate customers and agency partners will enjoy features such as automatic error-checking and built-in filing status tracking.

“We never stop working to improve the products we offer for our customers, so we can make doing business with Delta easy,” Delta vice president Kristen Shovlin said in a statement. “Sometimes, that means industry-leading launches—like our new Delta Professional Chat feature—and in other cases, it’s about continually refining our leading suite of products based on listening to our customers.”

In addition, Delta is enhancing its corporate meetings product, Delta Edge Meetings, with new features beginning this fall. Some of the new features include a 24-hour filing commitment and expanded reporting, both of which were instituted based on feedback from corporate customers.

Delta also announced its Sky Partner Reports would have a new streamlined look beginning in mid-November and include data points that will more clearly show the value of the customer’s partnership with the airline.

