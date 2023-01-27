Dream Vacations Renews Discovery Days
Travel Agent Claudette Covey January 27, 2023
Dream Vacations relaunched its Discovery Days for potential franchise buyers during its Galveston Regional Training, which enabled them to meet face to face with headquarters staff and the company’s top-producing travel advisors.
“Our in-person events feel like family reunions, so the Galveston Regional Training felt like the perfect backdrop to welcome potential new members to our growing family tree,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations.
“Discovery Days bring that in-person touch right to these folks’ backyards. It cements HQ staff’s relationship and camaraderie with our network of travel advisors right at the beginning of their journey with Dream Vacations.”
Attendees received information regarding support they would be privy to as part of the Dream Vacations network, including an assigned business development manager, training, marketing information, training, technology, events and public relations.
“Discovery Days are special because you can’t top that intrinsic connection of face-to-face interactions,” said Natalie Loza, director of franchise recruitment at Dream Vacations.
“It gives prospects the opportunity to hear other recruits ask questions they might not have considered as well as gain firsthand insight into the company’s culture.”
The Discovery Day event will relaunch in other cities in tandem with Regional Trainings and “also take place in various other locations and virtual offerings to accommodate demand,” Dream Vacations said.
Cities include Anaheim, Calif.; Fort Lauderdale; Chicago, Boston, Charlotte, N.C. and Nashville, Tenn.
