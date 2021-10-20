Last updated: 11:00 AM ET, Wed October 20 2021

Dream Vacations Resumes In-Person Training

Travel Agent Claudette Covey October 20, 2021

Millennials computer laptop travel agent
Next year, Dream Vacations is scheduled to host more than 20 new virtual and in-person travel agency franchise classes. (photo via iStock / Getty Images / Plusmonkeybusinessimages)

Dream Vacations resumed in-person training for new franchise owners at the Learning Center located within its Fort Lauderdale corporate headquarters – its first such session to take place in 18 months.

The weeklong program included sales and marketing seminars, virtual cruise line product briefings, and training on CruiseControl, Dream Vacations’ customer relationship manager, sales reporting and reservation system.

“The safety of our travel agency franchise owners and our corporate team is our top priority which is why we have gradually been bringing back in-person training events adhering to safety protocols, with one in-person training event per quarter in 2021,” said Charity Santiago, director of training.

“This year’s in-person training events will culminate with our annual National Conference aboard Celebrity Apex for a weeklong cruise filled with networking opportunities, interactive workshops and informational general sessions.”

Geisha Cumberbatch, a new Dream Vacations franchise owner based in Manassas Park, Va., gave the training session high marks.

“I came home from in-person training with a wealth of information to begin this new chapter in my life,” she said.

“I am looking forward to attending National Conference aboard Celebrity Apex next month where I will have the opportunity to meet other Dream Vacations’ franchise owners and members of the corporate headquarters team, as well as attend workshops and general sessions.”

Next year, Dream Vacations is scheduled to host more than 20 new virtual and in-person travel agency franchise classes.

