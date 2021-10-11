Last updated: 03:30 PM ET, Mon October 11 2021

Cruises Inc. Merges Into CruiseOne/Dream Vacations Franchise Model

Host Agency & Consortia CruiseOne Theresa Norton October 11, 2021

Cruise ship chairs overlooking ocean
Cruise ship lounge chairs facing the ocean (photo by Eric Bowman)

World Travel Holdings is merging its Cruises Inc. independent contractor model into its CruiseOne/Dream Vacations franchise business.

Starting in 2022, the company will operate one franchise unit under the CruiseOne and Dream Vacations brands. Cruises Inc. agents can either open their own CruiseOne or Dream Vacations travel agency franchise, or they can join an existing franchise as an associate, creating a host opportunity within the model. The CruiseOne/Dream Vacations headquarters team will help agents in transitioning to franchise ownership or finding a franchise to join as an independent contractor.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Travel advisor working from home Dream Vacations to Host One-Day Agent Summit June 23 Travel Agent

Veronica Loewy, Dream Vacations franchise winner Dream Vacations Franchise Launches Annual Contest for... Host Agency & Consortia

AAH Logo Coming Soon: The May 2021 Issue of AGENTatHOME Magazine Travel Agent

Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. Dream Vacations, CruiseOne, Cruises Inc. Enhance Digital... Travel Agent

Woman working from her laptop Dream Vacations Makes Entrepreneur’s... Host Agency & Consortia

“Our business-to-business division has experienced exponential growth and is the fastest-growing division in World Travel Holdings; we want to double-down on that success,” said Debbie Fiorino, senior vice president and chief operating officer of World Travel Holdings’ Owned Brands. “We are constantly evaluating how we can better support our network of agents to become even more successful; in fact, the entire premise of this merger and everything we do is to grow the prosperity of our customers, and our customer is our network of travel advisors.”

After the merger, Cruises Inc. agents who become associates will still receive the same benefits of being an independent contractor of a host agency, as well as access to more marketing programs and technology. Plus, they will have a built-in mentor in their franchise owner.

“By being laser focused on one model that incorporates independent contractors, this merger still enables us to offer both franchise and host business opportunities,” Fiorino said. “In addition, with many of our Cruises Inc. agents selling more land vacations than ever before, they now have the option to choose how they go to market by selecting their brand affiliation, CruiseOne or Dream Vacations.”

One Cruises Inc. advisor welcomed the change.

“I have been with Cruises Inc. almost 16 years. The support I received from everyone in our organization made me realize I would not be alone when I became a franchise owner,” said Naomi Kuhns of Weddington, N.C. “I would continue to have support, I could build a business that belonged to me, offer my clients the best promotions, and increase my income. For me it is a win-win situation. I look forward to the next chapter as a business owner with Dream Vacations.”

The company said it still owns the Cruises Inc. name, but it won’t be used. It is expected the brand will be completely phased out by mid-February 2022 when the existing Cruises Inc. independent contractors transition to owning a franchise or becoming an associate of one.

For more information, click here.

For more information on CruiseOne

For more Host Agency & Consortia News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Dreams Natura Resort & Spa

TRAVELSAVERS Owners Convene for Focus Retreat

TRAVELSAVERS

Cruise Planners’ Annual Convention Deemed a Success

Host Agency Reviews Launches Review Integrity Initiative

Oasis Travel Network Launches Free Membership Plan

One-on-One With Cruise Planners' Scott Koepf

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS