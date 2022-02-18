Last updated: 11:36 AM ET, Fri February 18 2022

FROSCH Reportedly Being Acquired by JP Morgan & Chase

Travel Agent Claudette Covey February 18, 2022

FROSCH Logo
FROSCH Logo

FROSCH, one of the country’s oldest and most successful travel agencies, is allegedly in the process of being purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to The Beat, a TravelPulse sister publication whose audience includes senior-level corporate travel professionals.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
mobile phone, iPhone, road trip apps, road trip

Travel Apps Everyone Should Have Downloaded

Travel agent working at the computer

US Travel Agency Sales Jump 187 Percent

Spirit Airlines plane

Spirit Airlines Announces Several New, Returning Routes

Social distance sign at airport

The Dos and Don’ts of Traveling Right Now, According to...

Innsbruck cityscape, Austria

Eye on Europe: The All-Around Allure of Austria

ADVERTISING

The publication referred to a memo from FROSCH President and CEO Bryan Leibman, which informed the agency’s employees that it was being bought by JP Morgan and that it was expected that consortia relationships and executive management would remain intact.

FROSCH has a long history of acquiring travel agencies and running them successfully.

On April 30, 2021, Frosch acquired New York-based Valerie Wilson Travel, which it said would continue to operate autonomously under the same name, headed by Chairman and CEO Valerie Ann Wilson, who founded the agency in 1981.

In October 2021, FROSCH purchased a 51 percent interest in Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Conlin Travel’s corporate division, while Conlin continued to wholly own its Leisure and Specialty Travel Specialty Divisions.

For more information on United States

For more Travel Agent News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Travel agent working at the computer

US Travel Agency Sales Jump 187 Percent

The Travel Institute Releases New Edition of Certified Travel Associate Program

Learn, Network and Win Prizes at the 2022 Weddings and Honeymoons Expo

ASTA Welcomes Senate Proposal to Restore ERTC

US Travel Announces 22 Emerging Travel Leaders

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS