FROSCH Reportedly Being Acquired by JP Morgan & Chase
Travel Agent Claudette Covey February 18, 2022
FROSCH, one of the country’s oldest and most successful travel agencies, is allegedly in the process of being purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to The Beat, a TravelPulse sister publication whose audience includes senior-level corporate travel professionals.
The publication referred to a memo from FROSCH President and CEO Bryan Leibman, which informed the agency’s employees that it was being bought by JP Morgan and that it was expected that consortia relationships and executive management would remain intact.
FROSCH has a long history of acquiring travel agencies and running them successfully.
On April 30, 2021, Frosch acquired New York-based Valerie Wilson Travel, which it said would continue to operate autonomously under the same name, headed by Chairman and CEO Valerie Ann Wilson, who founded the agency in 1981.
In October 2021, FROSCH purchased a 51 percent interest in Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Conlin Travel’s corporate division, while Conlin continued to wholly own its Leisure and Specialty Travel Specialty Divisions.
