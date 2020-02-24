Last updated: 11:00 AM ET, Mon February 24 2020

Globus Brands Launch Home-Based Agent Reservation Team

Travel Agent Globus family of brands Theresa Norton February 24, 2020

Globus brochures
The Globus family of brands launched HomeBased Connect. (Photo by Jim Byers)

Recognizing that home-based businesses are the fastest-growing segment of the travel agent market, the Globus family of brands has launched a new reservations team called HomeBased Connect.

It includes a new, dedicated reservation team – and phone line – to work exclusively for home-based travel advisors. HomeBased Connect has a reservation team specifically trained to help home-based advisors grow their business and sell more vacations.

Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel agent handing tickets to clients

Travel Agents React to Proposed TripAdvisor Referral Plan

Travel Agent
person booking flight tickets online on laptop

Apple Leisure Group Vacations Announces Top Accounts Program

Vacation Packages
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.

How Travel Agents Are Advising Clients Regarding the...

Travel Agent
Travel advisors taking a photo during a Carnival Cruise Line WUATA party in Pasadena

Carnival Expanding to 100 WUATA Agent Events in 2020

Travel Agent

“It’s important for us to find ways to establish personal connections with home-based travel advisors,” said Cory McGillivray, channel marketing manager for the Globus family of brands. “Whether working with a new advisor interested in kick-starting a career in travel or an industry veteran with decades of experience, HomeBased Connect will offer these advisors the support, camaraderie and connection they need.”

The Globus family of brands includes Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways.

The company estimates that there are nearly 25,000 advisors In the U.S. alone, who have shifted their business model to work on their own, at home, outside of the traditional agency environment. These agents are presented with a unique set of challenges and opportunities.

HomeBased Connect is now live at 844-877-7174 or at www.globusfamilypartner.com/hbc.

For more information on Globus family of brands, Europe

For more Travel Agent News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Travel agent handing tickets to clients

Travel Agents React to Proposed TripAdvisor Referral Plan

Cruise Planners Enhances Executive Team

How Travel Agents Are Advising Clients Regarding the Coronavirus Outbreak

Carnival Expanding to 100 WUATA Agent Events in 2020

CCRA Announces Updates, Honors Leaders at National Conference

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS