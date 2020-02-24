Globus Brands Launch Home-Based Agent Reservation Team
Recognizing that home-based businesses are the fastest-growing segment of the travel agent market, the Globus family of brands has launched a new reservations team called HomeBased Connect.
It includes a new, dedicated reservation team – and phone line – to work exclusively for home-based travel advisors. HomeBased Connect has a reservation team specifically trained to help home-based advisors grow their business and sell more vacations.
“It’s important for us to find ways to establish personal connections with home-based travel advisors,” said Cory McGillivray, channel marketing manager for the Globus family of brands. “Whether working with a new advisor interested in kick-starting a career in travel or an industry veteran with decades of experience, HomeBased Connect will offer these advisors the support, camaraderie and connection they need.”
The Globus family of brands includes Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways.
The company estimates that there are nearly 25,000 advisors In the U.S. alone, who have shifted their business model to work on their own, at home, outside of the traditional agency environment. These agents are presented with a unique set of challenges and opportunities.
HomeBased Connect is now live at 844-877-7174 or at www.globusfamilypartner.com/hbc.
